Heavenly heritage

Although I have spent most of my life out in the rural part of Ohio, I did get to experience a few events that I had to go downtown to see.

At Christmas time, before the shopping malls had become the way to shop we would all as a family load up and spend a Saturday Christmas shopping down on Fountain Square. Truly a huge event for me and all of the family. I know that over the years I would go down to the grand theatres and watch “Gone with the Wind” or “The Sound of Music.” You all know an event that was maybe the biggest thing I got to see.

I did see “Holiday on Ice” and “The Ice Capades” out at the Cincinnati Gardens and marveled at the performances I witnessed along with a Coke and a bag of popcorn. Now as big as these all seemed to be they all seemed to pale in comparison when as a young adult I took my wife, daughter and son to Riverfront Coliseum along with my father- and mother-in-law to see what was truly the greatest show on earth. Yes, we went to see “Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailys’ Circus.” What was known and accepted as The Greatest Show on Earth! The biggest and most extravagant three-ring circus the world has ever seen.

At the time when we went, I had no idea of just what there was to observe. However, when we were leaving the Collesium my head was spinning from all I had tried to watch. When it was advertised as a three ring circus, I had no idea what to expect. I can tell you that sitting there and trying to keep up with the acts and performers was a sight to cause your head to swim. Each ring had a major performance in the middle going on such as a trapeze act or a high wire balancing act or a cage full of tigers and lions and all around those acts were the clowns and jugglers and tumblers all performing simultaneously. When you looked away from the lions and tigers as they were removing the cage there you would see all of these smaller acts causing you to focus on them, All the while the workers were removing the completed act and setting up another exciting act. For close to two hours this whirling dervish of exciting and breathtaking entertainment never slowed down or stopped.

I recall as we sat there you could smell the aroma of the circus. The mix of sawdust and the animals (mostly the elephants) along with the aromas of popcorn and cotton candy all mixed together is something that I still to this day feel I would know it if I were to inhale it. My children say they couldn’t keep up with all that was going on in three rings but still remember that the ice cones were maybe the best tasting ones they ever had. It is amazing just what item or event sticks out in our minds but you all know that it does.

I myself still don’t exactly understand why but when they brought out the human cannonball and shot that man out of an oversized canon that sent him flying over all three rings into a large net is still something that gives me cause to smile. Items and events that we extract from the show come to mind. I know as we took our seats up in a level where we could get a good look at it all I was at first unsure as to what we were about to see. Then what seemed out of nowhere a loud calliope struck up the music and circus performers made their entrance into the rings and paraded around all three rings. Now this took a while as the cast consisted of literally hundreds of members to the cast along with the horses and elephants and trained dogs and so much more than I can recall. (Folks if you saw the circus you fill in what part you liked.)

That night I was so impressed by the show that I am sure I talked about it for days, as I can be guilty of doing that. I don’t know who was the biggest kid that night. Me, my wife, my in-laws, or maybe even my children. However, after it was over it was unanimous that we all enjoyed the greatest show on earth. About fifteen years later, I saw the circus in a much different way.

My dad was a member of the Lions Club in Bethel and one spring they hosted a traveling circus just like the ones from years gone by. The biggest difference was it was only a one-ring circus. The circus set up on the school grounds out near the highway so the not so big top could be seen. Dad asks if we would like to go as the tickets were on him. So my son and a friend of his and me along with dad got in early enough to get a seat near to the show. As I said, it was a one-ring circus. It travels from rural town to town and never returns for at least two years to not bore those in attendance.

My son said he still remembers that circus and just how they put on a great show with so few people and such a small space. It was just the opposite of the greatest show on earth but it did deliver a big time for all who attended. The circus even had a horse or two and an elephant and that fragrance of sawdust and cotton candy and popcorn all blended. Yes, the circus was the circus be it downtown in Cincinnati or out on the local school grounds so close one could just walk over to it. If the acts didn’t capture you the brightly colored outfits worn or the ones covered in sequence will draw your attention to the best entertainment you just might find in one place.

These days the circus has become another thing of the past. One has to feel there are many reasons and cost being at the front of the reasons we don’t get to enjoy them anymore. I for one am so very glad I got to see the circus. From the elephants to the tigers. From the human cannonball to all of the clowns and to all the many many other acts that are just too many to name at this moment. There was a song that went “he flies through the air with the greatest of ease. The daring young man on the flying trapeze.” Oh, what a sight all of that was.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you might be interested to read more stories by Rick, you can reach him at houser734@yahoo.com. Or write to Rick at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.