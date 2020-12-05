Heavenly heritage

“But when the set time had fully come, God sent His son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship. Because you are His sons, God sent the Spirit of His Son into our hearts, the Spirit who calls out, Abba, Father. So you are no longer a slave, but God’s child; and since you are His child, God has made you also an heir.” Galatians 4:4-7
Individuals bereft of a parent during their formative years tend to grow up asking questions about their identity. Sometimes even feeling adrift because they can’t exactly piece together which parent they take after most. Despite all the questions we might wish to know the answers relating to our earthly preferences, habits, and curious or adventurous tendencies, our heavenly Father and His characteristics are laid out for us to discover and emulate. Right there in His love letter the Bible.
As one such individual, I face different questions about my earthly heritage as I step into different phases of life or run across something unexpected. Recently, my interest in foreign missions resurfaced which generated new conversations. My mom lent me a book about a missionary and said, “Your Dad always supported missionaries.” I knew that he supported missionaries, both prayerfully and financially, I remember my family hosted one while he spoke at one of our church services years ago. As my interests were rekindled so were some of my old questions.
I began to wonder once again about the characteristics that I possess. How much do I actually reflect my earthly father? I let myself consider some similar questions for a time, but knew I’d become forlorn if I kept on that path too long, and then something clicked in a way it never had before. I was pondering as I folded my laundry and realized…
It really doesn’t matter how much I take after my mother or father because that’s my earthly heritage, the heritage that matters most is that of my heavenly Father. As a puzzle solver, it would be nice to have the pieces of my earthly identity in place, but it’s not essential, as long as I realize that ultimately my family is much bigger and my heritage eternal.
The misconception I finally realized that I was under was that I had to know myself fully to know God. The reality is I need to know God to emulate God. He must become greater, and I must become less. When I walk with the mindset of Christ, I can be humbled and willing to let myself be pruned and grafted where needed. When I learn more of Christ’s character, I can be more pliable, more generous, more patient, empathetic, compassionate, and kind.
Knowing what motivates, hassles, tires, and invigorates me is helpful, but that knowledge could also become a crutch in the path of my faith. Knowing the Character of my heavenly Father breaks down barriers and allows me to honor Him with my life because I’m focused on the eternal not the earthly.
The more I read the Gospels the more I’m amazed at Jesus’ compassion, courage, and selflessness. It’s hard to even try to comprehend what Jesus left behind in order to become a servant and a ransom for us. My mind is boggled by those thoughts. By reading the Gospels over again, I’m filled with gratitude at the magnitude of His personal gift for me. And not just for me but for ALL people.
The heavenly heritage truth hit me when I was thinking of God’s gift of Jesus’ life. Jesus gave it all, without holding back, without hesitation, and with complete joy to be serving His Father. I now realize, I’ve asked too long “how do I take after my earthly father” when I should be asking, “who is” my heavenly Father, who is Jesus- what does God love, what does God want, what are Jesus’ characteristics. How blessed we are to have a family so big and so diverse and yet so like-minded, formed through the precious blood of our Savior, Jesus.
“ For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus.” Galatians 3:2
