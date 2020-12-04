The trials of Job [Or rather, getting a job]

Do you remember the first time you interviewed for a job? Mine was in 1979, applying for a position at the new McDonald’s under construction at the top of U.S. 68 Hill.
Step forward a bit. I was traveling through Europe with the Mason County High School Concert Choir the same year. Halfway through the tour, I received a letter from my Mother informing me that I had been hired to be on the inaugural crew at McDonalds of Maysville.
My tenure at Mickey D’s went about as you would expect. As an OCD baby, the company philosophy of “Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce. Special orders don’t upset us” was problematic. Special orders did upset me. That, and asymmetrical cheese.
My nemesis was creating the perfect Chocolate Sundae. The Standard Operating Procedure manual instructed me on how to make a five-ounce sundae. So is it written, so it shall be done. With me at the dessert station, it might have taken a customer forever to get their dessert, but they could be sure the confection was five ounces. No more, no less.
Surprising no one, the relationship between myself and the Golden Arches did not work out. The lack of hours I was scheduled was Management’s subtle hint that I needed to search for another means of employment. To be honest, it was an act of mercy, both for me and McDonald’s patrons.
My next foray into the work force was courtesy of Maysville’s new K-Mart, under construction in the Gateway Plaza. At the time, I was enrolled in my first year at Maysville Community College. In between classes and dressed as one does when interviewing for a company position, I sat down at one of the metal tables stationed in the front of the store and gave earnest, honest answers to the questions asked of me.
I walked out of K-Mart optimistic of my prospects. I bet the dozens of people in line applying for that same job felt the same way.
On the way home from that interview, I asked my Mother to make a quick stop by the WFTM studios (What – your parents never gave you a ride before?). I had recorded a VFW essay submission at the studio recently and decided to submit an application. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.
As fate would have it, my arrival coincided with one of the station’s full-time employees telling Management they wanted to go part-time. I got the job! I was informed by Doug McGill and Danny Weddle as I was videotaping the inaugural Mason County Marching Band Classic for my MCC-TV class.
And here I have been, at WFTM, since October 3rd, 1981. Forty years later, I’ve seen numerous applicants come and go.
I’ll only share one example of what not to do if you would like to be seriously considered for employment. Years before I was named Manager, I was running my board shift when I saw a young couple walk into the lobby. Instead of taking separate seats, the girlfriend sat in the guy’s lap until he was called in for his job interview. In his lap. On a job interview. You never get a second chance to make a first impression, indeed.
I would never presume to give quick tips on acing a job interview. I will, however, offer this piece of advice: If a prospective employer asks you what your job performance weaknesses are, do not, under any circumstances, say your co-corkers tell you that you work too hard.