Maysville Main Street hosts drive-thru Santa visits

December 3, 2020
Main Street is hosting drive-thru visits with Santa at the downtown Security Bank & Trust drive-thru.

Just when you were thinking, “Son of a Nutcracker! There’s no parade, so there’s no visiting Santa this year,” Maysville Main Street has devised a plan and Santa Claus is comin’ to town.

Director Caroline Reece and Main Street board members have been in constant contact with the North Pole and have persuaded St. Nick to make not one, but four appearances in the downtown historic district before Christmas.

As with every other aspect of 2020, COVID-19 has forced some adjustments to the beloved tradition. It is obvious Santa visits do not lend themselves well to social distancing, so Main Street is hosting drive-thru visits with Santa at the Security Bank & Trust drive-thru on the corner of Lower Market Street and McDonald Parkway.

Visits will take place the first three Fridays of the month, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Parents can drive through, just as if making a bank deposit. Santa will be inside the booth waiting to see the children and hear what is on their lists. Because the bank’s drive-thru facility is equipped with a sound system, boys and girls can speak to Santa and plead their case that they truly deserve a spot on the nice list.

There is also the drawer where one usually deposits and/or receives money. Kiddos can bring their letters to Santa and personally deliver them through that drawer. Chances are they will then receive something from one the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

Reece said, “We are so happy to be able to present a safe outing for everyone, and our families don’t have to pass through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest and past the Sea of Swirly Gum Drops to get some time in with Santa. Of course, Maysville has always been one his favorite stops.”

Reece said the event could only happen with the cooperation of John Chamberlain and the hard-working elves at the Security Bank.

“This is another example of a wonderful community partner stepping up to help when needed and bringing goodwill to all. We cannot thank them enough.“ she said. “John could have been a cotton-headed ninny muggins and said, ‘Santa’s not blocking my drive-thru with any sleigh!’ But instead, he had such a kind face when agreeing to our plan. It should be on a Christmas card.”

Drivers are asked to enter the drive-thru from Market Street and exit onto McDonald Parkway. It is also requested to show patience and kindness to other drivers because he sees you when you’re sleeping and knows when you’re awake.

