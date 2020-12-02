December and the aromas of love

This year is certainly one we will never forget. In fact, my festive feelings took hold and I couldn’t resist it any longer and I got out the decorations three weeks ago. I’m still putting up Christmas decorations and may not stop till I have to put them up. I’m already plotting what festive decor I could get away with in January.
The aromas of love stirred up in the kitchen throughout the month of December leave us excited for the holiday season and eager to share. The winter season offers our taste buds an opportunity to indulge. A gift is always appreciated, but in a time where many of us are finding ourselves lonely and missing friends and family, there’s nothing like the gift of food.
It is easy to feel overwhelmed about what to cook for others or for yourself. The best advice I can give you is to keep it simple. One of my friends and cooking companions, Joao would always tell me that. He would hear me brainstorm a thousand ideas but if I didn’t keep it simple, or start with something basic. Joao would sense that I became overwhelmed or be all across the place with no continuity. So, it is important to stick to the fruits and harvest of the season. In the fall, regardless of what I’m cooking, there is always a theme that for me personally seems to fall into place, toasted nuts.
The variety of food that utilizes pecans and walnuts never ceases to amaze me. If you are not cooking with these simple touches, you are giving yourself the short end of the stick.
Today I have included recipes you are gonna go nuts over. These simple dishes will add a crunch to your December bites or feasts.
Good luck and enjoy!
Nutty Tips:
— TOAST before using, unless making a vegan cheese or something that involves soaking overnight.
— All nuts except cashews may be purchased with the shell on or off. Shelled are available chopped, ground, halved, slivered, plain, toasted, or salted.
— Toast nuts by preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Spread onto a sheet pan and toast until fragrant or light and golden. Toast time is usually 15 minutes for almonds, hazelnuts and pistachios. Oil-rich pecans and walnuts are usually just seven to ten minutes Nuts crisp after they cool.
— Due to their fat content, nuts will become rancid when exposed to air and left out for long periods of time. Heat also has this effect and quickens the process. Shelled nuts, especially the ones that have been chopped or ground, are affected the quickest.
— Shelled or unshelled nuts may be stored at room temp in a cool dry place for usually about a month. However, this can be extended if kept in the refrigerator or even better, the freezer in a dry and sealed bag or container.
— If frozen, allow to thaw and dry out at room temperature before using.
— Need to remove the skins of hazelnuts and walnuts? Wrap the hot nuts in a dishtowel and rub them vigorously to flake off the skin.
Toasted Almonds in Chili Oil
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 fresh hot red chiles, split
½ pound of whole raw almonds with the skin still on them
½ teaspoon kosher salt or coarse salt
Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat for a couple of minutes to get it nice and hot. Add the chili and cook for about one minute so that the flavor of the chili is engulfed in the oil.
Add almonds and cook, stirring, to coat them completely with the chile oil, about two minutes.
Put the whole pan in the oven and roast for 15 minutes or until the nuts are toasty and fragrant. Remove to a plate lined with paper towels and sprinkle with the salt while they are still hot.
Roasted Cashews with Rosemary
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
1 ½ roasted whole cashews
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
1 ½ Tbsp brown sugar
3 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp cayenne pepper
Spread cashews in a single layer on a lightly greased baking sheet and heat for five minutes. Melt the butter and brown sugar in a large stockpot oven medium heat, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and stir in the rosemary, salt and cayenne pepper.
Add the cashews to the stockpot and toss to coat. Spread the cashews in a single layer on the baking sheet and roast for five to ten minutes or until light brown, stirring occasionally. Serve alone or sprinkled over salads.
Hot and Creamy Pecan Spread
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Mmilk, 2 tablespoons
Cream cheese, 8 ounces
Dried/shredded beef, one 2 1/2 ounce jar
Onion flakes, 2 tbsp
Pepper, 1/4 tsp
Bell pepper, 1/4 cup, finely chopped
Garlic powder, 1/8 tsp
Sour cream, 1/2 cup
Butter, 2 tbsp
Pecans, 1/2 cup, toasted and chopped
Melba rounds
Blend cream cheese with milk. Add beef, onion flakes, seasonings and bell pepper. Fold in sour cream. Spread into a shallow oven-proof dish. Heat pecans in butter. Sprinkle pecans over cheese mixture. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve hot with Melba rounds.
Buttery Peanut Brittle
2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
½ cup water
1 cup butter or margarine
2 cups roasted or toasted peanuts
1 teaspoon soda
Combine the sugar, corn syrup and water in a three quart saucepan. Cook and stir until sugar dissolves. When syrup begins to boil, blend in butter. Stir frequently after the mix reaches the syrup stage of 230 degrees. Add nuts when the temperature reaches the soft-cracking stage or around 280 degrees. Stir constantly until the temperature reaches the hard cracking stage or 305 degrees. Remove from heat quickly and stir in soda, mixing thoroughly. Pour onto two cookie sheets or two 15 1/2×10 ½ x one-inch pans.
The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]), with a little help from The Good Housekeeping Cookbook, 1973, Zoe Coulson.