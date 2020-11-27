Working at gratitude

I am not quite sure as to just why but it seems that the further we go into fall the more nostalgic I become.

I feel that with Thanksgiving coming closer day by day that the season for holidays and gatherings becomes more and more what is on our minds. As this time of year congregates families and friends the more we reminisce.

It really should not come as any surprise that it is time to gather and talk about much of our good times gone by and all the enjoyment each of us experienced at one time or another. When a group does this the gathering will listen to one or two tell a story and as it becomes more familiar to them the more they smile and nod and maybe say oh my I do remember that. Them one story will be followed by another and yet another until we begin to look at the clock and say I don’t know where the time went but it is time for our family to head home.

Here is where I see all of the holidays and company and stories told to bring out what is very much the question we all have kept in the back of our minds. That is where has all of the time gone? I know I for one have thought it not just this year but also last year and the year before and so on. So the other day as I was driving along and the radio tuned into an oldies channel I heard a song that was recorded by Jim Croce back in 1973 entitled “Time in a Bottle.” If you have ever heard it and listened to the words just a little you know where I am headed. The singer is talking about all of his memories in his life, sees them all as valuable, and knows there are way too many memories to store in his mind than he will be capable of doing yet doesn’t want to forget a one of them. So in his song, he sings about trapping all his memories in a bottle where he can keep them forever. So the singer saw his problem and came up with a solution albeit none too practical but an answer just the same.

After listening to the song, I drove along and when I got home, I went to my computer and googled the song and listened to the words a few times over. My conclusion was it is not just his problem but it is a problem we all confront at some time or times. I know that these days my years are reminding me that I have more and more memories that I never intend to erase or forget. I have carried many of those good memories way too long to lose them now. Since I can’t relive most of them over again I want to keep them just the way I recall them.

By keeping your memory, you are holding onto in one-way time. It is mostly your own but it is time all the same. I think of being the little boy who tagged along with sister and brother and mother and father and anyone else I thought to be of interest. It is my teenage years driving a shiny red car and heading to Felicity to have a great time with my friends who I felt were many. In addition, it was my early adulthood being responsible for the farm and learning new jobs away from the farm. The time I stood in front of a congregation and married my wife of nearly a half of a century. (In front of all those folks, I will tell you time did stand still for a short while.)

I recall the times when my children arrived at the hospital and I marveled at the fact they would be coming home with us and was so proud. The times my children and I would go for evening walks down Smyrna Road and we talked about all that would or had been there at some time and never really solving a problem but listening to each other. Time has raised my children and given me grandchildren. Time has allowed me to work for many years and meet so many good folks that they fill up a good bit of time in that bottle.

Most of all time has granted me a great life so far. I am one of the fortunate people that get to walk this planet. I have not become a millionaire or a very famous personality that has been known by all. Success is measured in many different ways. Mine I feel is I have met, so many folks and seen so many events that have changed this world. I know life has been good to me even though I am not sure I was so very good to time in return. I know that even though I have not really traveled very far I have covered much in enjoying who I am and what I have done and where I have been. Therefore, folks on this I can feel safe I absorbed that time as much as is possible.

So when we arrive at the end of the fall season and near the end of another year, it is easy to see why we think now just where did all of that time I had go? My oh my I have been so lucky and so fortunate to have been just me. I am certain that most of you all have had great times to create your lives. As a matter of fact, I am positive. But I must look only at myself and see time has been pretty darn good to me and that is the one I am most interested in.

So as it says in the song if time could be saved in a bottle. Really? All of the time I have experienced stuffed down into a little old bottle. I figure that as for me I will be needing a jug at the least. I have a lot of memories and I do not plan on skipping a one or forgetting it. So if any of you are planning to store time think twice before only using the bottle. Save all of that time as it took you all of your life to create it!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If interested in reading more of what Rick has written he has two books for sale. You can contact Rick at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write Rick at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.