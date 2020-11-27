One foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel

In the dumpster fire of a year we call 2020, you might be hard pressed to recall anything about which to be grateful this Thanksgiving. Me, I have one thing to proffer: I almost died this week.
Given my penchant for hyperbole, it would be easy to dismiss that statement as either a metaphor or an exaggeration. It’s not. I came the closest I have ever come to having my life ended at did not involve my Sister’s cooking. Let me give you the details.
A friend had dropped his car off on to a shop on the other side of Germantown and asked me to pick him up and give him a ride back to Maysville. We were on the return trip when I noticed a flag truck for a semi carrying a mobile home heading our way. Or rather, bearing down on us in our lane, on the wrong side of the road.
The operator of the truck designed (optimistically) to warn people of an oncoming wide load must have been texting, or sleeping, or enjoying an audiobook, because he sure as hell wasn’t watching where he was going.
And where he was going was toward a head-on collision with a smaller vehicle occupied by my friend and me.
Everyone in this situation who survives says time kicks into slow motion. All I could think of was possible options to avoid the inevitable. Taking the shoulder was a no-go. All that was there was a steep drop-off.
I once read a report that said according to physics, the best way to survive a collision is to speed up. The effect would be the same as a cue ball striking another ball on a pool table; the faster object would sustain the lesser damage.
Perhaps swerving into the opposite lane would allow the truck to pass by us without mutual destruction. However, I have had four decades of reporting the proper way to avoid deer collisions. Staying the course was the only way.
In that mind set, I gritted my teeth, hit the brakes, steadied the steering wheel and slammed on the horn, hoping to wake up whoever was rushing toward us on a collision course.
At the last possible second, the truck veered back into his own lane, saving us all from a catastrophic way to begin (and end) the week.
Eight hours later, and my muscles (yes, I have some) were still tensed in anticipation of that wreck. The thought of dying was bad enough. Being responsible for my friend’s wellbeing made the situation unbearable.
We made it back to the station in one piece and continued through our regular workday. I’ll be honest with you, the incident nagged at the back of my mind for the duration of my shift.
Short story long… I have reached the age where mortality is more than an afterthought. Reading obituaries of folk younger than I has forced me to have a new perspective.
I am thankful for each day I wake up. Face it. None of us know when an inattentive driver might drift into your lane, ruining your day. For all I know, this might be my “It’s A Wonderful Life” moment. We each have one. In that spirit, I will give thanks this holiday for another day of waking up. I hope you have reason to be thankful this holiday season, as well.