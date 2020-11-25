Not Thanksgiving without the cranberries

A personal favorite from my family’s recipe catalog is Nan-Nan’s cranberry congealed salad. This 50 year old recipe card is no stranger to greasy fingers and kitchen spills. It remains a go-to every year, no matter how many times we’ve made the recipe.
More than once, my family has sat down to the Thanksgiving table and realized about halfway through we had forgotten to put out the cranberry salad. Is it really that forgettable? Or is it something we prefer to eat with leftovers? Maybe a little bit of both, but regardless, it wouldn’t taste like Thanksgiving without the cranberry.
This year’s table will be no different. No we all won’t be gathering around the table together. Heck, I don’t think we will even have half a table’s worth, but we are still finding ways to be together. My little brother David and I planned a facetime date on Thursday since we won’t be able to be together this year.
“In some ways maybe we will actually have more time to catch up,” said David who always finds a way to be positive.
Our tables won’t be the same, but I know my brother and I will both feature a few of the same family meal items and staples on our tables. Although there are a few signature dishes David makes I know I will find myself missing, along with his giggly humor as he double fists dressing balls and rolls before the meal.
Today I have shared a few of my favorite cranberry recipes for the holiday table. I chose this delicious little berry that packs a mighty punch because a lot of readers don’t really know what to do with it or even have a desire to do anything with it. It’s a welcome Thanksgiving staple that is a little more open to new variations and new traditions.
My personal favorite is my Nan-Nan’s cranberry congealed salad. It’s topped with cream cheese and can be made days ahead and eaten days after. It makes the driest turkeys perk right up.
Each variation is not only simple, but easy on the budget, and can be partially or completely made ahead. Still not interested in cranberries or even cooking? Try the hot cranberry drink I’ve included. It’s a gentle nod to the berry that leaves you warm and festive on a cold day.
Good luck and enjoy!
Hot Cranberry Drink
Delicious Suggestion: Add Bourbon & garnish with lemon slices & or Rosemary sprigs
6-8 cups
1 tbsp whole cloves
3 2-inch cinnamon sticks, broken
2 cups cranberry juice cocktail
2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice
1/2 teaspoon whole allspice
1/3 light brown sugar
Put liquids and brown sugar in the bottom of the percolator. Put spices on top of the percolator. Perk 10 minutes. Serve in hot punch cups garnished. Do not pour hot punch into a glass punch bowl. If too hot, it will break.
Nan-Nan’s Cranberry Congealed Salad
3 12 oz packages raw cranberries
4 cups water
5 cups sugar
5 envelopes unflavored gelatin (soak in 1 ½ cups cold water)
Add to hot cranberries. Cool.
Add 2 cups chopped celery
1 can crushed pineapple
2 cups chopped orange
2 cups chopped nuts (toasted)
Pour into the baking pan.
Icing:
2 packages cream cheese
½ teaspoon lemon juice
½ cup mayo (add more if you need to)
mix, and smooth over the pan.
Hot Cranberry Casserole
3 cups chopped apples, peeled
2 cups whole raw cranberries
1 ½ tsp. Lemon juice
1 ½ cups sugar
1 1/3 cups quick cooking oatmeal
1 cup chopped walnuts
1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
1 stick butter, melted
Oil a 2 quart casserole dish. Place the chopped apples and cranberries in the casserole. Sprinkle with lemon juice. Cover with sugar. In a medium mixing bowl, blend just to moisten the oatmeal, walnuts, and brown sugar and melted butter. Pour crumb mix over fruit. Bake uncovered at 325 for 1 ¼ hours. A great accompaniment to turkey or chicken, or even grand as a hot topping over vanilla ice cream.
Holiday Cranberry Salad
1 package fresh cranberries
1 cup sugar
1 pound red seedless grapes, halved
1 10 1/2 oz package miniature marshmallows
1/2 pint whipping cream, whipped
Grind cranberries. Add sugar. Mix well and refrigerate overnight.
The next morning add gapes and marshmallows, folding in the whipped cream last. Refrigerate. Salad is best if assembled at least 3 to four hours before serving to allow flavors to blend. Keeps well for several days.
The photos and recipes used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]om) with a little help from her mother Dr.Rita Goldman and her grandmother Louise osborne.