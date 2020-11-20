Bridging the communication gap with my pets

As you read this I am squinting at my cat. Yes, that is weird, but I have a good reason. An online study says if you narrow your eyes and stare at your feline for a couple of seconds, it will strengthen the emotional bond you have with your pet.
To be precise, soul gaze your cat for a couple of seconds, close your eyes for the same amount of time, and repeat. I read it on the internet — how much more trustworthy can you get?
If that puts me in the “crazy pet person” category, I am guilty as charged. It is in accordance with my mantra that Everyone (and Everything) should have a safe space. Yet there are other people who would push me aside, saying “You think that’s weird? Hold my beer.”
Folks who keep pet tarantula spiders, for example. These cuddly eight-legged bundles are perfect if you want a pet which requires very little care.
If you do want to get closer to your inner arachnid, you are advised to pick Spidey up (yes, my imaginary pet spider is named “Spidey”) between the second and third pair of legs with your thumb and forefinger.
You can tell if Spidey is getting agitated when he rears up on his two back pairs of legs and shows its fangs. On the downside, you are probably about to get bit. On the upside, the bite is akin to a bee sting.
Perhaps a snake is more your speed. Like the spider, snakes are low maintenance. However, they do not bond with you like a dog or cat would. The trick to becoming buds with your reptile is to make it comfortable with you being around.
Like most relationships, the trick is to get your slithery friend to get used to you. This is accomplished by rearranging your snake’s tank from time to time. Snakes identify things by smell, so it needs to get used to your scent.
Move slowly when getting your snake acclimated to you. And if your snake makes an S-shape with its neck while looking at you, pull your hand back slowly, because you are about to get bit.
Rats get a bad rap, especially as pets. They are very intelligent. Why else would scientists use them for experiments?
Unlike reptiles and arachnids, rats have their own personalities and are social.
The younger the rat, the better if you want it to be your pal. Under 6 months old is recommended. And contrary to what Saturday morning cartoons taught you, do not feed your rat cheese. It turns out they are lactose intolerant.
Rats can identify different voice patterns, so speak softly, repeating its name often. Rewarding your rat with food also reinforces your bond.
If rats are not your thing, how about a snuggly scorpion? They are a member of the spider family, and feed mostly on insects. Or each other. There is no such thing as a scorpion that is not venomous and does not sting; what do you think that sharp thing on its tail is for – decoration?
On the bright side, scorpions are quiet and relatively low maintenance. On the downside, they are scorpions, for goodness sake!
It goes without saying there are many, many other dos and don’ts when considering a pet. Good luck with the critter you select. As for me, I am going back to trying to bond with the cat. I think I can handle his indifference better than a spider bite.