Ruins of Uxmal undeniably magnificent

The Nunnery Quadrangle includes a group of four buildings at the archeological site of Uxmal in Mexico’s Yucatan.
The Pyramid of the Magician at the archeological site of Uxmal stretches over 100 feet tall.
The Palace of the Governors at the ruins of Uxmal in Mexico’s Yucatan is one of the most impressive buildings on the archeological site.
A glimpse of the rear side of The Pyramid of the Magician can be seen from The Temple of Columns at Uxmal in Mexico’s Yucatan.
Many of the structures of the archeological site at Uxmal in Mexico’s Yucatan are easily accessible for those wishing to explore the ruins.
With an estimated population of 20,000 and spanning almost 160 acres, the Mayan city of Uxmal in the Yucatan Peninsula likely flourished between 600 and 900 AD.
Designated a World UNESCO Heritage Site, the ruins of Uxmal are undoubtedly magnificent. We’re just there to discover why.
Upon entering the archeological site, our family is first drawn to the Pyramid of the Magician, as it was named by the Spanish. Differing in structure from the easily recognizable Mayan Pyramid of Kukulkan at Chichen Itza, this pyramid is beautiful in its own respect. Instead of featuring steps, its stone surface is smooth from the ground to the top, some 100 steep feet up into the sky.
At least on the sides visible to us. Beyond those rounded sides, its surface does feature stairs and even entrances to be admired from a distance.
Nearby, a group of four rectangular structures face each other in the Nunnery Quadrangle. Again, named by the Spanish who thought the buildings resembled a convent.
In the carved stones of the facade, a combination of patterns and serpents are represented. The rooms are accessible through multiple doorways, so we explore freely, noting the details of each section.
Nearby sits the Palace of the Governors. From the elevated perspective of the terrace, a generous view of the site is gained.
Seemingly embedded in an adjacent hill emerges a wall of stone stairs belonging to The Great Pyramid. Despite its name, it does not appear to be as grand as the Pyramid of the Magician. But, it’s nonetheless impressive. And its stairs are accessible.
Climbing them, at first, seems only moderately challenging. The stones are, after all, uneven. But as my attention is focused only on looking forward and up, it’s easy to forget, with each step, that I’m further distancing myself from the ground.
So, when I stop midway up to turn around and examine the scene around me, I realize it would be best for me to stop there and return to the ground. Because railings and formal safety measures are nonexistent, the preferred method of descent resembles that of how one would instruct a toddler to descend a flight of stairs: facing the stairs and using one’s hands for balance.
The House of the Turtles and the House of the Doves, respectively named because they are adorned with stone carvings depicting those creatures, are located just steps away from the pyramid. Walking around and through them provides a welcome break from climbing.
There is more to explore, including the Ball Court, temples and other structures. There are other areas, too, obviously yet to be unearthed for future restoration and preservation.
So taken with our surroundings, we revisit each structure on our unhurried return to the site entrance. Without realizing it, we spend our entire day at Uxmal. Discovering its allure is effortless.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)