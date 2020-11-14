Comfort is the antithesis of missions

“My command is this: love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:12-13

Would it be fair to say comfort is the enemy of missions? When we think of the word missionary, typically, we think of those called to leave their homeland and devote themselves to a people and a land not their own. We lose sight of the individual call to be missional when we attribute being a missionary to strictly that definition.

It’s God’s heart that all people, everywhere hear the news of salvation. This doesn’t mean that the only need for sharing the gospel is waiting in foreign lands. Many people in our own communities haven’t had the truth of salvation shared with them. It’s our job, as Christ-followers living here to be their missionaries.

Having a missional mindset means we keep the call to share the gospel alive and active in our hearts, and we act on that call. If being missional can happen so close to home with people so much like ourselves, why isn’t eternal hope flooding our communities? I dare say it’s because we have become so comfortable where we are.

We can have every desire or fancy fulfilled without even the press of a button any more. Living in America, we have the capability of just speaking a command to an internet-run device, wait a while, and have any item delivered to our doorstep. If money provides, we do not have to work very hard to stay comfortable. We can entertain ourselves on our comfy couches in our climate-controlled homes. We can zip through a line and grab dinner. We can get everything we need online or in a superstore. Sure there are perks of living in our great country, and we use them sometimes, but is our comfort costing us more than we realize? If we remain so self-contained, we lose sight of the needs out there. If we remain so secluded, we aren’t aware of the hurting or the lost because our circle is so small. when we cultivate the habit of focusing on “me,” asking what makes me feel good, what can I do for me (insert family for me if need be), it makes it hard to change that habit and ask, how can I love others. How can I live the Great Commission.

Being comfortable is a blessing afforded in this country, but being comfortable shouldn’t be the end-all goal of a Christ-follower. Paul, one of the greatest missionaries in history was rarely comfortable. He was chosen by God to spread the gospel far and wide, and that call demanded the sacrifice of most of his comforts. His body was beaten, and his ships wrecked. He was put in jail numerous times. His livelihood was put on hold as he spent time being held in foreign lands awaiting trials, yet God always provided, always refreshed, always made a way, and always empowered Paul. Because Paul was living his life on mission, doing what God was asking him to do.

Jesus came from all the comforts of heaven to minister to His broken and lost creation. Jesus was humble, gentle, submissive, and obedient to His Father’s leading. Jesus is the very definition of a missionary. When we look at Jesus we are reminded what our lives should look like. Jesus was never concerned for His own advancement and comfort because He trusted the Father to fulfill His purposes through Him.

I am surely not saying I have it all figured out, how to live life on mission, but I know my personal comfort doesn’t compare to the fulfillment He has in store when I live in complete submission to His leading. As Christ-followers, we know God has more in store, but perhaps we don’t know how to start. We must begin by praying and asking the Holy Spirit to move us with conviction and then to action. Usually it will be in small, inconspicuous little ways, and those ways can lead to bigger opportunities.

To be missional we ought to remain humble, submissive, and ever awed by His will to love people. He can break down our barriers and use us in ways we never thought possible if only we are willing to be uncomfortable for His kingdom. We have to decide we love people more than we love our own comfort. Lord, let us cling to you and be willing to live every day on mission.

“For two whole years Paul stayed there in his own rented house and welcomed all who came to see him. He proclaimed the kingdom of God and taught about the Lord Jesus Christ- with all boldness and without hinderance!” Acts 28:30-31