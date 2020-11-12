Gaslight Players present ‘Hallelujah Girls’

Pictured, back row, from left, Kyle Overstake, Jeff Carlson, Rachel Bellamy and Jenifer Binder; front row, Cathy Woodruff, Jennifer Stewart, Elaine Michael and Lori Bowling.

The Gaslight Theater Players are pleased to announce their upcoming production, The Hallelujah Girls, written by Jones, Hope, and Wooten.

Show dates are Nov 13, 14, 20 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). For the finale, on Nov 21, the Gaslight Theater House Band will be premiering at 7 p.m., with the show at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6:30).

Tickets are sold at the door — cash only, and correct change is appreciated. General Admission tickets are $10, seniors $8. There will be no additional cost for the band performance.

The Gaslight Theater Players will be following all Ohio Board of Health COVID-19 mandates for patrons, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and availability of hand sanitizers. Currently, per mandates, the Gaslight Theater has a minimally safe usable capacity of 80 patrons, but we are in the process of asking for a variance so that we can increase the number of patrons that can be allowed to see this wonderful show, while still following all mandated safety precautions.

Please check our website, gaslighttheaterplayers.com, or follow us on Facebook (Gaslight Theater Players) for more details the week of the show.

For questions/concerns, please contact us at [email protected].

