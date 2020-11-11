Sandies: Just the something your tastebuds needed

My favorite sweets are always the simplest. Not that complex flavors aren’t appreciated. But there is something to be said for a bite that is just the something your tastebuds needed.

Growing up only one hour from Stamping Ground, Kentucky, my mother and grandmother made sure we had regular visits with my great aunt or Auntie, also known as Bootz or Beaulah Mae. By we I mean my cousins, brother and myself, in addition to all of my aunts or grandmother’s daughters. Auntie had no children so we regularly would make the hour and a half drive across the small highway to Scott County and pay her a visit.

Each of us stayed a week to two weeks with her over the summer as children where we would regularly have lessons on the piano, cooking, crochet. We spent as much time as possible outside. And, were allotted no more than one hour of television per day. Or at least my generation was. After speaking to my Aunt Georga about the visits she would have I realized Auntie had gotten a little softer in her older age. That hour was usually devoted to watching Auntie’s favorite soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” Auntie hadn’t watched soap operas at any point in her life, but my Aunt Nancy performing as an extra on the show somehow made the daytime leisure activity seem OK. And she never missed an episode.

Each generation of kids paying visits to Auntie looked more forward to one major thing, than any other, her cookies. A piano teacher with dozens of students, Auntie prepared her students for several yearly recitals. Each recital is rewarded with dozens and dozens of flavors, shapes, textures, and concoction of cookies. Iced, raisen, chocolate chip, coconut, cherry, all the styles you could load assortments of each time on your napkin or plate and they may never be the same repeat performance.

Auntie would prepare cookies all year long. She would fill her time immediately after one recital finished, by preparing the cookies for the next. It gave her an activity and something to look forward to. Sometimes that is all we can ask for our days to be filled with.

I can recall sneaking down the steps into Aunt’s old cellar and finding my way into the scary part where the long coffin shaped freezer sat. It came about to my waistline, but if I reached all the way over into the bottom of the icey cold box, where she hid the cookies, I could reach over and sneak a few. Sometimes she would send me down to the basement to fetch them. But only for special occasions.

We all looked forward to those cookies no matter how much time had or hadn’t passed after we had eaten them.

After Auntie died I inherited the freezer. There were still cookies in the bottom. And yes, I ate and savored every last one of them. They must have been at least five years old but they tasted just as good to me then, in my mid twenties, as they had in my single digit years.

Today, I have included my favorite Auntie cookie recipe. The pecan sandie, it’s a classic. And honestly, if I had known it was this easy to make I would have baked them years ago. This version doesn’t require eggs or milk and you can even make the dough ahead and freeze it. There’s a vegan option or a butter option.

My Aunt Georga and I phone chatted earlier this week after both having experimented with the recipe for the first time, and traded notes. Each of us had made them several ways and shapes. But we both toasted the pecans before making the dough, allowing the pecans time to cool before adding them. We both also couldn’t get enough of the dough or the cookies!

The suggested options are listed at the bottom of the recipe. The recipe makes so many cookies it’s amazing, 72 if they are all small. These are great for kids, easy on the mess, and something I guarantee you will decide to make again.

Good luck and enjoy!

Sandies

1 Cup Butter or margarine

2 T. water

1 C. chopped pecans, toasted

⅓ C white sugar

2 C. white sugar

2 C. sifted all purpose flour

2 tsp vanilla

Cream butter and sugar; add water and vanilla. Add flour and pecans. Mix well. Chill three to four hours. Shape into balls or small fingerling shapes. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet at 350 degrees. Before baking, dough may be rolled in coconut or when cooled, ice with confectioners’ icing or dipped into chocolate, sprinkle with coconut or additional nuts or sprinkles. Also may be rolled in powdered sugar with nutmeg or plain sugar. Red fine sugar is great for the holidays. All with nutmeg. Makes about 72 small cookies. May be frozen after making and cooling or served soon after cooling.

Today’s article and photos are by Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from her Aunt Georga Osborne and her Great-Aunt Beaulah Mae Stone.