LIke it or not, news isn’t fake

It hasn’t been too very long ago that I wrote about how in the fall of the year and maybe even more so in October that the short days followed by the long nights and the extra-large full moons seem to lend to the season of Halloween.

Since then I have noticed there are more scary old movies on the TV with folks wearing scary masks and carrying chain saws around just to mention the tone of the October offering. Why I even noticed that Dracula is advertising candy bars. No folks, now is the season to maybe find out just what does go bump in the night.

With all the hype that comes with Halloween it puts our individual minds thinking about our own scary encounters if we have had one or some. There are people who like to say they have had many encounters and there are some of us who feel that just maybe we have had one or two. Either way, October is the month that remembering them comes from deep in the back of our minds to the very front. So instead of talking much about the pay to visit haunted houses let us just talk about what might have been much closer to us.

I guess that since I was born in a brick farmhouse that had been constructed in the mid 1800s and to break the winds a row of twenty-eight pine trees were set just across the road from it. So that old house would creak, squeak, and go bump and the wind would pass through those trees and go woo for what seemed to be forever. Now with all of that going on I just grew accustomed to the sounds. When a person would stay the night with us, they would point out that our house was not a good place to feel safe in.

So over my early years, I would dress up in costume and go to the Halloween social at the school that was put on by the PTA. (Never did I feel scared by the PTA ladies. Well-fed yes but scary no.) One year though I had stayed after school and a group of us kids got to talking about the old Spate house and the town kids were saying it was haunted. We kids from the country expressed our doubts. Therefore, we all decided to go there and look for ourselves, as the house was empty. It had been built in 1798 and was a two-story brick that faced the Ohio River and was a place where travelers from the riverboats would stay the night, as it was an inn. It also had been a place where a lot of gambling was done and a man supposedly had been killed there and there was the ghost for that house. This was in January I think when a group of us went to look inside but not too cold. We entered and found the house empty and of course, it did creak. When I was on the second floor I had thought to myself that no ghosts were ever there I opened a closet and there leaning against a wall was a very old sabre in its scabbard. At the same time, that area grew very much colder than the rest of the place. Now I am not much of a believer but at that very moment, a feeling that I never had before or since came over me and I wanted to leave right then and we did. It would be nice to return and see if I felt that again but sadly, that will never happen. In March of 2012, a tornado crossed the Ohio River and leveled that house leaving only a basement. I have always thought it to also be strange for it to be removed with nothing but a plaque to recall it by it had ever been.

After I married, my wife and I purchased a home on the corner of Felicity Higginsport and Smyrna Roads. Now maybe a quarter of a mile from our house was the old Smyrna Cemetery where legend has it that Princess Smyrna of the local Indian tribe had fallen in love with one of the settlers and her tribe was so upset that they burned her at the stake where the cemetery is today. As our daughter and son grew old enough to want more to do, I took first my daughter and later my son and even the neighbor boy Josh on walks and we always would explore the cemetery and we would all listen as I told them the terrible fate of princess Smyrna. The kids would walk over and over the cemetery trying their hardest to find just exactly where she was executed. They had a couple of spots they felt strongly about but couldn’t confirm it. In the cemetery was a vault and it always drew attention and one night the door or the vault was open and I even found that strange. The next time we went there the vault door was again closed. The kids ask me how just how did that happen. I had no real good answer and said as much. This is when they decided it had been princess Smyrna who had opened and closed that door. When they looked to me for confirmation, I couldn’t say anything other than maybe. So from then on that is the sight of Princess Smyrna’s end.

Now there are two places and events I cannot explain and at this time of year, I think about them and come up with no real explanation. Unlike one morning after Halloween, I got on the school bus and began talking to the Marshall Brothers. The bus went up Fruit Ridge just a short distance and at the first intersection turned left to go back to Brown Road. After picking up the children from back there, we returned to the intersection. As the bus stopped, the kids on the bus became louder and louder and also so did the bus driver and all were pointing in the direction of the barn across the road that was on Green Acres Farm. What they were pointing at was resting on the very top. On the barn’s roof was a buggy just resting at the barn’s top. It did look odd to see a nice buggy just resting there as if it was waiting for a horse to be lifted up to be hooked up to it.

Now all the kids on the bus and the bus driver were all asking each other just how did that happen. All were asking but three boys on that bus that just stared at the buggy and smiled. Yes, that event can be explained. But hey folks isn’t it October and Halloween time? It might be more fun to think that ghosts may have put it here. I guess something did go bump in the dark hat night!

