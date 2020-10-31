Watch the skies

Six days after WFTM radio went on the air, on January 7, 1948, an incident occurred over Maysville that still lives in extraterrestrial lore.
Known as the Mantell Incident, the tale involves pilots, UFOs, and the city of Maysville. According to reports, 25-year-old Kentucky Air National Guard Pilot Captain Thomas F. Mantell, Jr. was piloting an F-51 when his plane crashed southwest of Franklin, Kentucky.
This is how the story unfolded. According to Godman Field tower operator T/Sgt. Quinton Blackwell, Military Police called him with an alert from Kentucky State Police. KSP had received calls of “an unusual aerial object” over Maysville.
Blackwell contacted Flight Service at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio, to determine if there were any aircraft in the vicinity. There were none.
State Police called back to report incidents from Owensboro and Irvington. Witnesses say they saw a circular object 250 to 300 feet in diameter heading westbound. At 1:45, Blackwell said he saw something interesting in the southern sky.
Several witnesses, including the commanding officer, observed the object. It was described as resembling a “parachute with the bright sun shining on top of the silk,” and “round and whiter than the clouds that passed in front of it.”
Meanwhile, four F-51s approached, led by Captain Mantell, who had taken part in the Normandy invasion in 1944. Blackwell asked Mantell and his companions to see if they could get close to the object.
Mantell spotted it and radioed Godman tower, reporting it was “in sight above and ahead of me, and it appears to be moving at about half my speed or approximately 180 miles an hour.”
He went on to describe it. “It appears to be a metallic object or possibly reflection of sun from a metallic object,” Mantell reported, adding “it is of tremendous size.”
Without informing his fellow pilots, Mantell abruptly turned right and climbed sharply. At 20,000 feet, his wingmen had to peel off, but not before Mantell pointed it out to them over Bowling Green, saying, “Look, there it is out there at 12 o’clock!”
Mantell signaled that he wanted to follow it up to 25,000 feet for 10 minutes; then, if he got no closer to it, he would abandon the chase. It was about 3:15. Around this time Mantell told Godman Field that the object was “directly ahead of me and slightly above and is now moving at about my speed or better. I am trying to close in for a better look.”
Everyone in the tower agreed on this one last bit of Mantell’s transmission, “I’m going to 20,000 feet.” He never talked to anyone again.
William Mayes, a resident of rural Franklin, said he “heard a funny noise as if (the pilot) were diving down and pulling up, but (the plane) wasn’t, it was just circling. After about three circles the airplane started into a power dive slowly rotating. It started to make a terrific noise, ever increasing, as it descended. It exploded halfway between where it started to dive and the ground. No fire was seen.”
Reported sightings of an apparent UFO, or UFOs, continued into the evening. The evening edition of the Louisville Courier read: “F-51 and Capt. Mantell Destroyed Chasing Flying Saucer.”
