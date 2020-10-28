Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Museum Center

My grandmother on my father’s side was the matriarch of my family. She taught us proper manners. She even made me curtsy to her friends when I was little! Besides poking me in the back to make me stand up straight, she would correct my diction. The enunciation of certain words that came out of my mouth was always corrected: “a pen is something you write with; a pin is what you prick with. Ten is a number; tin is on a roof”.
When I moved to Eastern Kentucky, I was introduced to a dialect all its own… or so I thought! What didn’t “pooch out hooved up.” I was “briggity” for trying to show my formal upbringing. My minister was referred to as Reverend. “Our-n” friends and in-laws used “thar” and “he don’t” so many times I was “afeared” my own vernacular would be skewed! Instead of calling the folk speech of the region corrupt, I found out it is to be classified as archaic.
“The general historical period it represents can be narrowed down to the days of the first Queen Elizabeth, and can be further particularized by saying that what is heard today is actually a sort of Scottish-flavored Elizabethan English.” Chaucerian forms and even an occasional Anglo-Saxon can be heard in everyday use as well. It certainly makes sense when you think that the first European settlers in what is today Appalachia were so-called Scotch-Irish along with Germans.
The reason our people still speak as they do is that when these early Scots, English Germans and some Irish and Welsh came into the Appalachian area and settled “they virtually isolated themselves from mainstream American life for generations to come because of the hills and mountains, and so they kept the old speech forms that have long since fallen out of fashion elsewhere.” Expressions such as “pooch out” can be heard. What didn’t pooch out “hooved up.” “Pooch is a Scottish variant of the word pouch that was used in the 1600s. Numerous objects can pooch out, including pregnant women and gentlemen with bay windows” and me after eating at the all-you-can-eat-buffet. “Hoove is a very old past participle of the verb to heave, and was apparently in use on both sides of the border by 1601. The top of an old-fashioned trunk may be said to hoove up.”
Ingerns are onions. In Scottish dialect the word is inguns. When you ask someone how they are and they reply “very well” that only means so-so. If you are informed that “several” people came to a meeting, your informant does not mean what you do by several- he is using it in its older sense of anywhere from about 20-100 people. If you hear a person or animal is ill, that person or animal is not sick but bad-tempered and this adjective has been so used since the 1300s. (Good English used “sick” to refer to bad health long, long before our forefathers ever started saying “ill” for the same connotation.)
One of the most confusing phrases I have come across is “I don’t care to….”. To me, it was a definite “No, I am not interested in doing this.” In truth it actually means, “I’d love to.” Reverend is generally used to address preachers, but it is a pretty versatile word. “Full strength whiskey, or even the full strength of a skunk is also called reverend. In these latter instances its meaning has nothing to do with reverence, but with the fact that “their strength is the strength of ten because they are undiluted.”
So, it seems Grandma, you can stop rolling in your grave. I can speak the King’s English – along with my other Appalachian friends who speak what was once used by the highest-ranking nobles of the realms of England and Scotland. If you would like to find out more about Appalachian life, make sure you get your free book, The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, before all copies are all gone. You may find them at the museum and both Fleming and Mason Public libraries, provided in part by International Paper, The Hayswood Foundation, and the Charles E. and Mary Elizabeth Scripps Foundation to help celebrate KYGMC’s literacy campaign.
