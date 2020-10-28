Gloria takes a break following traffic accident

October 21, 2020
A good soup lingers among your senses. It romances the spirit and gives us something cozy cling to long after it’s gone. The right soup at the right moment can make you crave it for years to come. This happened to me when I was 19. It became a bit of a love affair and possibly a little bit of an obsession, but it was love at first bite.
My dear friend Lee Miller McDonough, was studying in London for the semester. It was the early 2000’s and sometimes you could go online and find a flight for nothing. That was exactly what I did. I found a round trip flight and my gracious friend invited me to stay with her for the week.
As the week came to an end, we had walked, sang, froliced, and shopped until we literally dropped. There was only one thing left to do, eat.
This particularly exhausting and exhilarating afternoon we found ourselves in the giant department store Harrods. The iconic store was known for next level luxury. Although we didn’t purchase any fine goods from Harrods, we were captivated by the loveliness of every detail on every single floor. Even the bathrooms were on another level.
Among the clothing, shoes, make-up, accessories, and furniture being sold in the department store, there were also a few small restaurants, an ice cream parlor, and a gourmet food hall. After exploring for what was probably hours, we found ourselves seeking the comfort of chairs and nourishment in the first small cafe style setup we came across.
In the days that followed this stop, and even in the years since, I have attempted to find this little department store cafe and can’t find it. It’s like a shopping marriage that my imagination made up. I kept attempting to find this spot for one reason alone, the soup. I couldn’t tell you anything else we had except tea, and I know we ate other goodies. It wasn’t like me to not eat dessert. But this soup. It was a simple carrot soup with hints of spice and sweetness. It was pureed and had such a simple elegance to each spoonful.
In the nearly 20 years since I have continued to attempt to recreate this delicious dish. With every batch I add a little more of something or change a little bit of the last recreation. None is ever quite the same. But with each bite, and the style in which I am attempting to emulate I get a little bit closer. Maybe it tastes so good because I am reaching so hard to recreate my mystery love.
As the season has changed and the rainy days have reminded me of wonderful memories, I have yet again longed for my favorite soup. Today I have included my interpretation of this delicious soup. Feel free to make it your own. Add a little butter, rosemary, citrus, or even ginger if you want to play around with the flavors. You don’t have to puree it after the cook, but something about the smooth bites makes it taste even better and allows the flavors to truly combine.
Good luck and enjoy!
Roast Carrot and Coconut Soup
8 large carrots, just chopped not skinned
1 large sweet potato, or 2 small
2 small white potatoes
5 large cloves garlic
2 medium onion
2-3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons turmeric, ground
1 can coconut milk
1 cup water
In a large pan, add olive oil, garlic and onions to medium heat. After about 3 minutes, add carrots and potatoes. Cover pot to allow moisture to remain. Every few minutes stir so that veggies do not stick to the bottom of the pan.
After all the veggies are thoroughly cooked, turn off the burner. The veggies will be soft and will probably begin to mush up when you stir them. This will probably take about 30 minutes.
Add half of the veggies to a blender with half the portions included in this recipe for water, coconut milk, and turmeric. Blend. Do this one more time with the remaining veggies and portions. Pour blended mix into a crock pot if you want to keep things at a slow cooking heat to serve or a large pot. I prefer the crockpot because it allows me to make this hours before serving. Soup may also be put into a storage container and placed in the fridge or freezer to eat at a later time.
If eating immediately, garlish with sunflower seeds or scallions. Maybe a little parmesan or gouda and serve. Best eaten hot.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little inspiration from her dear friend Lena McDonough and the amazing British department store Harrods.