Avoid spiritual dehydration

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Judith Cooley

But he answered, “It is written, “‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’” Matthew 4:4

Some habits are important for a healthy life regardless of how spontaneous or rigid we, individuals, might be. Daily reading of the Bible is critical to a well-developed heart, mind, and spirit. We need daily installments of God’s Word, His truth, His promises, His plan, and His heart. We need His Word like we need daily installments of water and food or we will face the negative effects of dehydration or food deprivation. Missing meals or water breaks like missing time in the Word of God will carry negative side effects.

I am a creature of habit. For the most part, sticking to regular habits makes me comfortable both physically and emotionally. During hunting season, though, I don’t have a “normal” routine per se, and even my eating habits get jumbled. This past weekend we shook up our normal weekend routine to include a trip to the city, eating stuff we weren’t used to (and eating later than normal). In addition, my bedtime was exceeded Friday and Saturday. Saturday, my husband and I hunted and went to the deer processor later on Saturday night which made for even more disruption to my normal schedule.

Although I had a busy and enjoyable weekend, I neglected my normal eating habits which resulted in feeling bad for a few days. First, I neglected the proper water intake throughout the week. Water simply didn’t sound appealing. I didn’t feel thirsty, and I didn’t notice I was foregoing the water until I was dealing with unexplained dizziness and lightheadedness before, during, and after my hunt.

After my husband and I left the deer processor, and I was feeling puny and car sick, and joining the other symptoms were nausea and a headache. My husband suggested McDonald’s. I grimaced because any food sounded unappealing, but I agreed to fries and a sprite. In the line, I added and single cheeseburger to my order wondering if I was actually hungry beneath the icky feeling. After eating my meal, I felt refreshed. No more headache or upset stomach- all symptoms vanished, and my pep returned. (I know McD’s isn’t the ideal meal, but it hit the spot.)

I should have known all along these symptoms meant that I was hungry and thirsty because whenever I alter my eating habits I face the same symptoms. I relate this lengthy story to illuminate the heartache we put ourselves in when we veer from filling ourselves daily with Gods truth.

When we are spiritually dehydrated, we experience symptoms of fear, anxiety, anger, loneliness, jealously, pride, and more. We have to constantly fill ourselves with God’s truth in order to be spiritually healthy, because the world will try to fill us with lies.

There will be times when we don’t even see ourselves slipping out of the routine of Bible study and quiet time with God, because we are so busy with twenty other commitments, but eventually we will feel the effects of it. Thankfully, like drinking our water quota and keeping a balanced diet, diving back into God’s Word can cure us of the symptoms of spiritual dehydration, but we have to do the work on our end too.

Like I have to be responsible to know my body’s signals when I falter in my nourishment regiment, I also have to be sensitive to my spiritual signals that let me know if I’ve fallen into unhealthy territory spiritually.

“Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth.” John 17:17

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.

