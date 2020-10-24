Avoid spiritual dehydration

Well folks after those long days of summer fade as only a memory to us now do we see that our world is changing.

As the time moves us from summer into autumn and the gardens reveal they have delivered all that they are going to deliver. We also look towards the farmers’ fields and see the crops are drying into a harvest brown. Why even the tobacco that seems we had only hung in the barns just recently have turned to the dried out brown look also. The thought comes over each of us. Harvest time is here.

With harvest time, we can look at the calendar and see that we are nearing the end of October each and every day and we all know what comes about then. It will be Halloween time just as sure as when the breeze blows lightly the dried tobacco leaves rustle and that sound for some reason catches our attention much more than it has all of the year before. Yes, October might just be the busiest month of the year as it deals with so much.

As harvest enters into our daily doing and becomes a central focus we also see the trees turning from their dark green to a wide variety of colors. As we near towards the end of October the trees display such colors that even though we see it every October we are still amazed at the beauty Mother Nature is delivering once more. I know that even if I am driving for a regular errand to witness nature’s show is a great reward for the trip. However, it seems that as quickly as the trees change, their colors the leaves also fall from the trees, and there stand the bare trees displaying only empty limbs and a preview of what will be coming our way in the next season.

So while all of the harvest and such are going on Halloween can sneak up on us in a way. The thing though is that the weather is colder and the breezes are more frequent. The days grow shorter and the shadows grow longer. Now as the breeze causes leaves to rustle and darkness comes around us quicker and in more of a sudden appearance. It can cause us to be maybe a little more cautious since it in no way is as laid back as was summer.

So I have been thinking about all of this and I feel that the season has caused many a tale to have been told to cause the odd feeling October has brought us. It becomes time to speak of ghosts and goblins. Witches and skeletons. I know as a boy that my sister Peg and brother Ben would tell me stories to scare me. (Truth is they did scare me,) the thing was I was much younger than they were. Peg was 12 and Ben over 8 years older than me and since I followed them like a little puppy I believed them very much. So when Ben would tell of the boogeyman or they both would tell of the hook man I can only guess that my eyes had to be bigger than silver dollars. I would try to act as if this did not scare me but feel they could tell differently. Peg and a couple of her girlfriends took me one night with them when I might have been 5 or 6 and as the evening went on they were ready to get me back home, even though I wasn’t ready to go. So they drove out to an old abandoned farmhouse and in front of it was a field of corn fodder shocks. It was after dark and the moon was full and lit up the countryside. This did not scare me as they had hoped until one of the girls pointed to the corner of that old house and said oh look there is an old man with a white beard and hair and holding a big ax. Now I never saw that man (as there never was one.) but I was ready to be taken home at that time.

Over the years, the Marshall Brothers and I would go exploring trying to find places that might be spooky or scary. Of course, we made sure we went in broad daylight. Now where we lived there were many old abandoned farmhouses and old township roads that would go back so far and stop and a large part of the road would be left uncared for. When we walked, back these roads we would find old foundations of where homes had been and almost always were in a grown-up area so that in this time of year, the evening shadows would cast early and what we determined to be downright creepy.

My cousin Walt and I found what was left of an old stone house made from rock and stone walls on each side of it. What was left of the house was only about four foot in height but we could see where this person had lived. It was eerie being there and looking around it so we did not stay too long. When I got back home that night, I told dad about it and he said, “Oh that was Billy Gropley’s place. Dad said he was very much an old hermit and was never seen much. But one day and since dad was a trustee a man who had passed there found Billy lying by his front door and was dead. Dad said it was his job as a trustee to go and get him out to Fruit Ridge road so the undertaker would take him. I told dad that was sad and he said I guess so but his place was never touched as everyone said they just felt there was someone there guarding the place and that is why it is still untouched to this day.

So I told Walt about that and you know what? We just seemed to never get back to that place again. To this day, I will tell you all I am not much of a ghost believer and I am not scared of the dark. However, I will tell you I do worry about what I might run into in the dark! This is part one of a two-part story. Please pick up a copy of this paper to read part two.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read, more of his writing Rick has two books for sale and if interested you can reach him at houser734@yahoo.com . Or just write to him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.