Attack of the Killer Bs (movies)

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

I love “B” movies. The worser*, the better. This weekend my Bride and I enjoyed the 1972 thriller, “Night of the Lepus.” Aside from getting to see a performance by DeForest (Star Trek’s Dr. ”Bones” McCoy) Kelley outside of his Star Trek uniform, we were treated to no less than giant killer rabbits.

*Please allow me a quick digression. I checked online, and there are not many fans of the word ‘worser.’ To quote one site, “worser, as a comparative, is one of the worst solecisms in standard English, formal or informal. It is a sign of child language, where overgeneralization and mixing of multiple rules can occur.” That being said, Shakespeare used worser many times in his writings. If it is good enough for the Bard, it is good enough for me. Now back to the topic at hand.

The reviews for “Night of the Lepus” were far from kind. The movie was “widely panned by critics for its silly premise, poor direction, stilted acting, and bad special effects…the film’s biggest failure was considered to be the inability to make the rabbits seem scary.”

“Night of the Lepus” made the Killer Rabbit from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” seem terrifying by comparison – it took no less than the Holy Hand Grenade to vanquish it. But in “Lepus,” we are talking about 150-pound bunnies with a terrible case of the munchies. I’ve even adapted a musical Easter favorite as a theme song. A-one, a-two, a-one two three four…

…Here comes Mutant Cottontail, hopping down the bloody trail. Hippity hoppity, evils on its way…sing along!

The 50s and 60s were the glory days for mutant horror. Giant spiders, scorpions, blobs, brain eaters and Aztec Mummies were the go-to villains in that era of cinema. But when you think of terror, does the cute cottontail rabbit come to mind? Not unless your childhood was a lot different than mine.

I’ll never fail to be surprised at the things which frightens us. From Clowns to Calories, it seems we humans cannot survive without a bête noire.

Which got me thinking. What other critters not usually seen as a menace could we give the planetary terror treatment to?

Recoil in fright watching “Night of the Petrifying Poodles.” Since the breed was originally designed as hunting water dogs, let’s make them submersible. Vicious, high strung underwater pups make for a terrifying time at the Cineplex!

“Fright of the Firefly” takes the placid flying lightbulbs to new heights as the agent of your nightmares. Forget the soft, reassuring glow. In this creature classic, the titular bugs will actually shoot fire, turning everything you know and love to ash. No more lightning bug lanterns, because the rain of flames these

insects foist upon civilization will be the last thing you’ll ever see. As you’re dying, forget conventional wisdom, and don’t walk toward the light.

Horror of the Hamster, The Sinister Squirrel, Conquest of the Killer Koala, and Gigantus, the Giraffe could be the new faces of cinematic peril.

Look for me on Kickstarter soon, and be ready to invest in making some easy money. I’ve seen the future, my friends, and the future is cute, mutated animals.

