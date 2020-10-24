When I grow up, I want to be a stuntman

Robert Roe

Ever since I watched the 1978 Burt Reynolds movie “Hooper” as a child, I wanted to be a stunt man. Sure, I am afraid of heights, jump at loud noises and tend to impale myself with sharp objects, but aside from that, I think I could do it!

In the film, aging stuntman Sonny Hooper (Reynolds) faces the biggest stunt of his career, challenged by the industry’s young and rising star, Ski Chinski (Jan-Michael Vincent).

Burt, naturally, comes out on top in the end. And my desire to be a stuntman grew. However, there was only one hiccup – the person wanting to be a stuntman was me.

Stunts don’t involve closed spaces, do they? Because I am slightly claustrophobic. Oh, and anything involving water. I can’t swim, but I’m sure I could drown most effectively. Once, at least.

Would there be any stunts involving motorcycles? I tried to drive a moped once and got motion sick.

I once saw a cool stunt where a guy fully engulfed in flames ran through a plate glass window. The closest I’ve come to that is having a misfired bottle rocket hit me in the chest. Oh, and there was the time a model rocket fell over at the launch and chased me across a field.

I’ve read that actor Tom Cruise is working on being the first person to shoot a movie in space. I could do that. Unless it involves training in the zero-g simulator Vomit Comet. I’d be so queasy I could bring my own vomit prepackaged to save on the inconvenience for the cleanup crew.

I’d be great with animal stunts, though. I swallowed a spider once while screaming at seeing a spider. Didn’t get any superpowers from it. Darn the fake promises of comic books. And snakes – I hate snakes. And large animals. And some small animals.

Fight scenes should not be a problem. Of course, I have the muscle tone of an invertebrate, but that should make it easier to absorb a punch. Just not to my face. Or stomach. Or any other body part that might feel pain.

As a child, I fell off the porch at our house on Kentucky Street. Broke my elbow. Does that count as a stunt?

Skydiving is an important part of a lot of action movies. Given the aforementioned fear of heights, that could be a problem. But I guess after the first step out of the plane gravity would take control.

Action movies require proficient use of weapons and/or explosives. I survived basic training using both weapons and explosives.

Stunt driving has been an important part of stunt work since the horse and buggy days. My driving has been accused of being like a stuntman, so at least I have that going for me. Which is nice.

As far as the actors I could stunt double for, the list is long. Patton Oswalt, Jason Alexander, Kevin Smith, Kevin James, Jack Black…

Hmm. It would seem my Curriculum Vitae for the Stuntman Union might be lacking. Maybe I can beef it up with good references. Anyone? Anyone?

