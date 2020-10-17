Devou Park is a dream realized

The amphitheater at Devou Park in Covington Kentucky, is strategically located to allow for optimal viewing.
Goldenrod and maples are in abundance at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.
The Rotary Grove Memorial at Covington, Kentucky’s Devou Park is worth a stroll.
Yellow leaves begin to blanket the paths at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.
Once owned by the William and Sarah Devou family, the over-700-acre spread that is Devou Park was donated to the city of Covington over 100 years ago. The intention was that the property would provide an enjoyable setting to those in the area.
And clearly, that dream has been realized.
When considering outdoor destinations in our area, we certainly don’t want for day-trip options. So many parks in so many directions. All waiting to be discovered or rediscovered.
Our family’s primary objective, recently, was to find a place where we could enjoy the fall colors. And this particular time, a less-strenuous hike than per usual. The paved paths of Devou Park, we discovered, lent themselves for just that.
When we arrived mid-morning and parked at the event center, the park was already in motion. Golfers were teeing off nearby, and others were returning to their cars, loading up their clubs.
Under the gray Northern Kentucky skies, we picked up a park map and headed in the direction of the river. Yielding to a young man on a riding mower, we entered the paved path just in front of a duo of women pushing strollers.
Other than one incline, the paths were quite even and led us to points of interest around the park. Inside the unoccupied band shell, a woman sat on the steps as her dog sniffed his surroundings. When the dog took off back out into the park, the woman was forced to follow.
Lacing our way along the path, we paused at both the Armed Forces Memorial and the Rotary Grove Memorials. Voices of small children at play carried from the nearby playground, and a couple hunched over a toddler attempting to ride a miniature bicycle in the empty parking lot.
Once the Drees Pavilion came into view, we could also see the top of the Cincinnati skyline. As there were other groups of people at the benches near the overlook, we kept our distance and sat on the steps of the gazebo to wonder at perhaps the most notable attribute of Devou Park: its panoramic view of Cincinnati, the Ohio River and Covington.
Along the bridges and roadways, tractor trailers, cars and pickups traveled along to their destinations. Would the drivers of those vehicles find time in their days, too, to just sit back and observe the day unfold?
On the water moving eastward, a barge proceeded slowly under the bridges. Would it be passing Maysville today, too? How long would that journey take?
Although content to remain under the gazebo, we decided to move down to the benches once a group posing in Halloween costumes finished its photo op. To our surprise, the plant growth at the top of the hill seemed to obstruct more of the view than we anticipated. So, we promptly returned to the gazebo.
On our return trip, our eyes were immediately drawn back to the full display of color provided by the tree-lined paths. Some of the leaves, especially the maples, were exploding. Rich reds and bright yellows.
As we neared our vehicle, I couldn’t help but think back to the Devou family. To what a generous contribution they have made.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)