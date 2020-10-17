Voting — time to put up or shut up

To say the times have changed and even to say they have changed greatly is a major understatement if there ever was one.

From the years during which I was growing up back in the ’50s, ’60s and even the ’70s and looking at it all from today the difference was night and day. The times they were moving much slower back in the early baby boomer era than they fly by these days. There is so much to do and so little time to get it done. It has almost reached the point that we just can’t fit all of it into a schedule no matter how hard we try.

When I speak with friends nearer to my age we talk about now and the light-year speed we move at and then reflect back to those days of when we were raised we just made and took the time to do what we were wanting to do. Of course, there was much less to do in those years gone by than there is today. But when we look back that point really doesn’t come up much as we don’t want to talk about that. For example, let me tell you of an event that art the time was talked about for a long time and I still hear of it from time to time.

In the first decade and maybe even two of the baby boomer era life moved from day to day deliberately and methodically. It seemed everything was planned and carried out so all would enjoy it as best as they could. Take for instance I attended the Moscow Church of Christ all of my life as did all of my family. We were very much the every Sunday attending family as almost all of the area was at that time. If you didn’t go to this church you then attended the Moscow Methodist Church. Now since I am talking rural and Moscow being of village size the attendance in the churches ran about 75 to 90 every Sunday. Folks loved their churches and participated in whatever was being put on by the church. Be it from Easter Sunday to Election Day meals.

What probably was the biggest and most involved event from the congregations was the Vacation Bible Schools. These went on for two weeks and were well attended There is a saying “that it takes a village to raise a child.” But let me tell you “It took an entire congregation to hold Vacation Bible School.” It was a great time but by the closing day, it was a lot of folks who were worn out. So it was decided by the elders and deacons that it would be a good idea to hold a thank you cookout event and invite everyone. So a group of the men went to the Ohio River and fished and brought in lots of large catfish. This was repeated many times until they felt they had caught enough fish to dress out over one hundred pounds of fish to fry.

River catfish are very muddy so my dad had them bring the fish to our farm and he made a small pond formation on one of our creeks that was spring fed. The fish were placed in the freshwater and in a few weeks the fish were cleansed of all that mud and clean catfish is really very tasty. A date for late August would be set (near to the beginning of the school year). The men who caught the fish would use a large net and pull the fish out of that small pond and dress the fish and then fill a freezer with them. The minister would announce the date before he began his sermon and folks were writing it down. The Ladies Aid was already organized as usual into groups so the feast could be prepared successfully.

Now I’m not certain as to why it was always held at our place but it was. We had a large yard and a big house. Dad was also an electrician and he would wire the yard up so that it would be well lit for the event. On the day of the fish fry, people began arriving about noon to begin preparation for the meal. Once all of the ladies were there the kitchen, enclosed front porch and part of the dining room were being used to make what could only be called a feast! Never have I ever seen so many deep fryers skillets and pans and bowls in my entire life. There was the area in the dining room that was for nothing other than deserts. So grand was this sight I almost choked just from drooling at the sight of so much of so good.

I don’t know just how we fit everyone but somewhere between one and two hundred people were there and having the time of their lives. All were dressed in their best clothes and wearing their best perfumes and “Old Spice”. Along with the grand fragrances of the fish were the smells of all the side dishes. Behind that was the laughter and the positively grand time each was enjoying. It was safe to say this was the biggest event of the year for those who were there. (Moscow had to be empty as the town was on Fruit Ridge!)

One year mom and dad decided to add some entertainment to the fish fry. Since all the chairs and tables had been brought out from the church and many folks had brought their own chairs some of the other boys along with me began at dark limning up the chairs in rows so as to face the house. The south end of our house had no windows and was of course white brick. Since some technology had been happening my folks had bought a 35mm camera that the photos would come out on slides and could be projected onto a white screen. So my folks along with my aunt Margaret and Uncle Charles Hetterick and Tom and Lydia Houser had got together and compiled a huge slide show for the crowd to see.

The thing was it wasn’t announced until it was almost dark. But once it was announced the crowd scrambled to find a set. With all in the chairs and the sky now dark my mom announced that they wanted to share some of the past years with all of them. First was a large number of pictures taken in the big flood the town had endured. We then showed the photos of our barn burning down and that was in high blazes. We had Tom to thank for taking these and the crowd oohed and aahed at the sight of the flames. There were even photos of Ladies Aid picnics at the Chilo damn. (You could hear some of the ladies fussing that their hair just didn’t look right and only if they had known.

For over an hour the huge brick wall of our home entertained the masses and when the last slide was done and the projector turned off the crowd broke out in a huge cheer and applause. Talk about putting an exclamation point on a grand old time. These events went on for a good many years but alas they ended also. Life got busier and we all had more to do I guess. Never however will I ever forget seeing the side of our house competing with the Sterlite Drive-In.

