Being a friend like Jesus was

“Do to others as you would have them do to you.” Luke 6:31
“The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no greater command than these.” Mark 12:31
John 15:14-16 shows us the need to be an initiator of friendships. “ You are my friends if you do what I command. I no longer call you servants because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you. You did not choose me, but I choose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear much fruit- fruit that will last-…”
My husband and I are introverted people by nature (myself painfully so), but God has called us to intentionally pour into several people more than normal lately. As a deeply wired introvert, who also has quality time as a love language, it can be emotionally and physically taxing to open our home to others. But God clearly tells us to make people our priority. And Jesus himself demonstrated the important role of being a friend. His friendship brought everyone He loved closer to God simply because they spent time with Him and He lived to honor God.
Being a friend takes being brave, being willing to take the initiative, and being generous with your time, space, or resources. What a friend Jesus was to His disciples, and what friends He wants us to be. Jesus taught of saving love and of redemption plan His Father had. His friends heard this daily in His presence, and our friends deserve the same from us. We ought to always be the light in the darkness. He wants us to work alongside each other providing mutual edification of His Kingdom.
We read about others having the gift of hospitality and cringe a little when we pale in comparison, but God doesn’t expect perfection. God expects us to care genuinely about others, to be generous with our resources, and to point always to Him. God will provide when our resources lack, yet He prompts us to share.
The pandemic has taken its toll on relationships and fellowshipping, but people still need community. People still need to be invested in. People still need to belong. People still need to be encouraged. Don’t let the “world” rob you and those around you of genuine fellowship that can’t substituted for through social media. Having a cup of tea together is not the same as facetiming or video chatting. Obviously, respect the boundaries that you or others have erected during the pandemic, but also don’t forget about the power and importance of community and deep, lasting friendships.
Friendships take work and energy to maintain. Sometimes you will feel like the always inviting friend, but it’s worth the initiative. Sometimes you’ll feel like you’re giving more, but a time will come when someone else pours into you and refreshes your spirit. Remember even Jesus Himself said He was the one choosing His friends first. Jesus saw the value of investing in people.
No matter the toll it takes on our introverted energy reserve, the hassle of cleaning our house, or the feeling of always being the inviter, it’s worth it to dig deep and invest in people. There is a real joy when we can see the positive impact our presence has on someone. How blessed it is to say that someone’s life is richer because of our friendship which edifies and draws them closer to the Father. Let us be friends like Jesus was.
“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.” Proverbs 11:25
Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds and to be generous and willing to share. In this way they will lay up treasure for themselves as a firm foundation for the coming age, so that they may take hold of the life that is truly life.” 1 Timothy 6:18-19
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.