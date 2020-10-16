Games people play

What do Young Earth Creationists and Board Gamers have in common? Stick around and find out.
The Young Earth group believe the Earth and everything on it were created between six and 10-thousand years ago through the acts of a deity. And what was one of the first things created by the new life forms? Board games, naturally.
Board games preceded written language, believe it or not. Whether you call them Bones, Tombstones or Ivories, Dice have been around almost since the Beginning, proving that Games ranked high among our ancestor’s priorities, along with food and shelter.
Excavation of a southeast Turkey burial ground uncovered 49 carved painted stones in Başur Höyük. Similar pieces were found in Syria and Iraq. Variations on the theme included painted flat sticks, carved knuckle bones, wood, stones, and turtle shells.
Move forward a couple of millennia to Egypt (3500 to 3100 BC) where the game “Senet” was first introduced. The game was discovered in a fresco from Merknera’s tomb five millennia ago. Around the same time, the game Backgammon was founded in ancient Mesopotamia.
I was a little surprised as I researched this column. When I think of the Grand Poohbahs of board games, Chess and Checkers immediately come to mind.
Chess is a relative young’un, originating in India around 1,500 years ago. The rules changed over the years and solidified in the 1880’s, which is considered the Romantic Era of Chess. The first World Chess Championship was in 1886.
Chess’s cousin, Checkers, has been mentioned by no less than Homer and Plato. According to historians, the oldest iteration of checkers was found by archeologists in Iraq in the ancient city of Ur. Scholars believe the game was played over 5,000 years ago in 3,000 B.C.
Another variation of checkers was Alquerque, played in Egypt around 1,400 B.C. As for the game we play today, that was perfected around the 12th century, when a Frenchman started using checkers with a chess board. The game was known as “Fierges.”
Some origin stories are well known. In 1904, American Elizabeth Magie patented The Landlord’s Game, the precursor of Monopoly.
The Game of Life traces its roots back to 1860 and a young man named Milton Bradley (Yes, that Milton Bradley). Bradley, having been taught that games were sinful as a youth, tried to reconcile this philosophy with his desire to create a board game. The result was The Checkered Game of Life, where the first one to reach 100 points won the gift of “Happy Old Age.”
Crime stories were the rage in early 20th century Great Britain. It was then that Anthony and Elva Pratt developed the board game Murder, later changed to the more family friendly Cluedo. The game was a hit in England and found a new audience in the United States in 1949 as the game Clue.
I possess a lamentable lack of curiosity, so I usually learn something by tripping over it while searching for something else on the Internet. As a result, I am always pleasantly surprised to run across factoids like these. Now, if I could only show proficiency at any of these games…