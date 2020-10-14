Fermented Peppers: I have jumped on the boat

Back in the spring, when the excitement of 2020 really seemed to be blossoming, we were all scrambling in different directions. What did eating at home the majority of the time, if not all the time mean? What did it mean to have a stocked pantry? Would some things be unavailable to us and would we need a next level garden to help supply us with items?
I spoke to many friends and acquaintances who took their gardens to a whole other level. The harvest kept their tables full and pantry jars stocked. But for many the abundance has now begun to cycle into an overabundance. Even I, who although the cook, am certainly not much of a gardener, made attempts.
A good friend advised me not to get too big for my britches and stick with fresh herbs. A personal assistant to a successful chef, she brought up an attempt her employer had made with his own personal garden several years ago. Nothing made it and it was a mess. I couldn’t help but laugh, because I knew she was right. I would zone out on the food and not give the produce the love and respect it deserved. I knew when to step back and leave it to the experts.
On a wild hair, I decided to get two pepper plants and cross my fingers.
The bounty from my herb bushes was incredible. And although the pepper plants were zesty and fun, my friend was right, anything more than that would have been too much for me. The beautiful peppers I acquired from area farmers and friends completely put me in my place. Wow is all I can say. Spicy, and sweet, this summer has changed not only how I cook with peppers but also how I preserve them for future use through the fall and winter.
Peppers have soaked up the heat of summer and gifted us with flavor for all the seasons. Packed full of vitamin C, preserving peppers can make them not only more delicious, but even more delicious. A life long lover of pickling, I have finally jumped on the boat others have sworn by for ages, the process of lacto-fermentation. While both processes produce long term results, the main difference is this. Pickling involves soaking foods in an acidic liquid like vinegar to produce a somewhat tart flavor. When foods are fermented, the tart flavor is created by a chemical reaction between the sugar in the product and bacteria that is naturally present. There is no acid such as vinegar required or used.
Although it isn’t as commonly used locally, fermentation is one of the oldest and basic ways to preserve food. It just takes a little longer.
When deprived of air, the bacteria in fruits and veggies can suppress and inhibit the growth of other microbes that would normally cause it to spoil. Lacto-fermentation gives fermented foods and drinks their signature tangy and sour taste, but also creates probiotics that aids in digestion. Given the presence of an acid brought on through the process of fermentation, homemade fermented foods can then be categorized as pickled and fermented. Fermented foods and drinks include things like sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha, among many others. You can technically ferment most any food, just as you could pickle most any food.
Today I have included a basic fermented pepper recipe to create multiple dishes. What’s great is how many different uses the recipe and the dishes used on it have.
Once fermented you can add your item as is to all sorts of plates. Throw a little something onto your salad. Dice them into a salsa or sprinkle onto a soup. Add them to your veggie dishes like green beans or squash. Even on meats, these go great served up on the side with Italian sausage, steak, chicken and seafood. And if you just need a late night snack, grab a fork. My favorite though is sprinkled on a nice slice of pizza. The zest cuts through the cheese and is oh so good. The skies are the limit.
Good luck and enjoy!
Lacto-Fermented Peppers
(Keep in mind portion sizes will vary.)
Peppers
Salt
Water
Seasoning:
(Pick a combo that is most appealing to you, or a little bit of all of them. Keep in mind the heat.)
Cumin, cayenne, smoked paprika, peeled garlic, sliced shallots, sliced onion, cilantro, parsley, dill, rosemary, sage, thyme, flavored salts.
Dissolve ½ cup of salt per 8 cups of water. Set aside. This is your brine.
Rinse peppers with water. If large, remove stems and cores and cut into thin strips or desired shape. If using smaller peppers slice them as thinly as desired for use.
Place any seasoning being used in the bottom of the jar. Fill halfway with prepared peppers. Add more seasoning, and top with more peppers. Leave about two inches of space at the top.
Pour brine over peppers and seasoning. Be sure they are completely covered with the brine. If necessary, weigh them down under the brine to keep them submerged. Cover the jar with a tight lid, airlock lid, cheese cloth, or coffee filter secured with a rubber band. I prefer a cheese cloth. I like the mix to breathe a little bit. If using a tight lid, you must burp daily to release excess pressure. The cheesecloth or coffee filter helps skip this step and makes it safer.
Be sure to store in a cool space. I have a spot in my basement that is always around 60-70°F. If stored in a hot spot, the right reaction won’t occur and the process will be ruined. This process is called culturing. Do this until desired flavor is achieved. Once the peppers are finished, put a tight lid on the jar and move to cold storage. The culturing process takes at least 48 hours. After that, you may be satisfied with the results. Give it a try.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2014/03/fermenting-veggies-at-home-follow-food-safety-abcs/ .