Wayback Wednesday

October 14, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
November of 1971 rehearsal of the Maysville Players production of Oklahoma. Pictured, drom left, are Bill Mearns , musical director; Anne Parker, director; Randy Newsome, choreographer; Eugene Deaton, orchestra director and Dr. Claude Cummins seated at the piano.

