‘Bone Apple Tea’ and other malapropisms

In high school English class, many moons ago, we studied the Richard Brinsley Sheridan 1775 play “The Rivals.” One of the more endearing characters in the production is an aunt named Mrs. Malaprop. The name can trace its origin back to the French term “malapropos,” or “inappropriate.”
Her amusing habit of using a wrong, but similar sounding, word to express herself led to the term that defines the occurrence: The Malapropism. Examples from the play include “He is the very pineapple (pinnacle) of politeness!” and “Oh! it gives me the hydrostatics (hysterics) to such a degree.”
Other literary characters have used the device, such as William Shakespeare’s Officer Dogberry in “Much Ado About Nothing,” giving rise to the term Dogberryism. My favorite is when Officer Dogberry said, “Our watch, sir, have indeed comprehended two auspicious persons” (apprehended two suspicious persons).
It is also sometimes referred to as acyrologia. And no one is immune from the occasional verbal misstep. Over the years, I have heard radio announcements about church revivals with special sinning (singing) nightly, and commercial offers to come and die (dine) at an area restaurant.
Here are some more examples: Rainy weather can be hard on the sciences (sinuses)…You lead the way, and we will precede (proceed)…Having one wife is called monotony (monogamy). From “Last will and tentacle (testament)” to “Patience is a virgin (virtue)” to “The flood damage was so bad they had to evaporate (evacuate) the city.” The flexibility of the English language can be stretched beyond recognition given the right turn of phrase.
Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was famous for his twisted take on the Queen’s English: “Texas has a lot of electrical (electoral) votes.” “Even Napoleon had his Watergate (Waterloo).” “He hits from both sides of the plate. He’s amphibious (ambidextrous).”
Texas Speaker of the House Gib Lewis once said, “This is unparalyzed (unparalleled) in the state’s history.” Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley was quoted saying, “The police are not here to create disorder, they’re here to preserve (prevent) disorder.”
Former President George W. Bush was no stranger to the malaprop, saying phrases such as, “It will take time to restore chaos (law) and order,” “They have miscalculated (underestimated) me as a leader,” and “The law I sign today directs new funds…to the task of collecting vital intelligence…on weapons of mass production (destruction).”
Acyrologia can be found throughout literary history. Mr. Bumble from Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” said of orphans, “We name our fondlings (foundlings) in alphabetical order.” In the film “Sons of the Desert,” comic legend Stan Laurel talks of having a “nervous shakedown (breakdown)” and refers to an exalted ruler as an “exhausted ruler.”
Other Malapropisms I found online include “Feeling aggressive, the Crescent City grandmaster opened with the Queen’s Gumbo (Gambit).” He is “indicted (invited) to dinner.” “Create a little dysentery (dissension) among the ranks.”
Listen closely and see if any of your family or friends throw in the occasional malaprop. After all, a rolling stone gathers no moths (moss). Until next week, I wish each and every one of you Molotov (Mazel Tov)!