Reporters are playing Dead Pool — the game, not the movie

I have taken great pains in the past to impress upon you that my opinions are my own. You do not have to agree with them, but I invite you to scan through my ramblings, where you might find a different perspective worth considering.
In this instance I claim self-defense since the usual suspects in the media started it first. Oops, sorry. Cart before the horse. I will catch you up. The President of the United States has contracted COVID-19. The media, to no one’s surprise, swam to the story like sharks to chum. Or, more accurately, vultures to roadkill.
The Associated Press put a cap on the media’s feelings quite nicely: “AP Explains: What Happens if a Candidate for President Dies?”
Satire site The Babylon Bee got reporter’s mood right with their headline, “Media Criticizes Trump for Downplaying Virus Threat by Not Dying.”
Have you, for any other elected official, seen such a transparent projection of wishes? Folks with an impressive case of denial will argue the story was theoretical and could have applied to Joe Biden as well as it could President Trump. Nice try.
No sooner had the President left the hospital than the hyenas were on the hunt. Out too soon, they wailed, endangering everyone from the Secret Service to the White House lint picker (if there is such a thing).
Meanwhile, former Vice President and current Presidential candidate Joe Biden is apparently spending most of the campaign in an undisclosed basement, not unlike a jobless twenty-something binging “Call of Duty” on their parent’s dime. Is that an extension of Barack Obama’s “Leading from Behind” policy?
For an electorate who professes fatigue at the sight of old white men holding the nation’s highest office, we sure seem to keep propping up old white men as our candidates.
As an “October Surprise,” the Left’s reaction to President Trump contracting COVID-19 was hardly surprising. Sure, Halloween is the season for ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, but the real-life ghouls are those whose ideological hatred run so deep as to wish the leader of our country ill. No treats for you.
Folks who know me keep using the label “Conservative,” regardless of how many times I have said I am a Libertarian. My reply is, “Typical Liberal – believes if you say the same lie over and over, it becomes the truth.”
My philosophy is simple. Government should be in charge of National Defense and Infrastructure. Everything else I trust that we, as Americans, will take care of. I see our generosity every day and have faith we will leave no one behind. Apologies for the detour – now back to the topic at hand.
Imagine media shills speculating on Bill Clinton or Barack Obama’s possible demise from Coronavirus. Hard to do since it would never happen. The group effort to soften the blow of COVID-19 went out the window the minute the Pandemic stopped being medical and became political.
Here is a quick quiz to test whether you may have lost your sense of perspective: Do you chuckle inwardly when a person of means faces a financial setback? When playing “Monopoly,” do you give a player $400 every time they pass “Go” and eliminate the penalty when a player goes to Jail?
If you answered “Yes” to these questions, you may need to re-adjust your moral compass. Not to worry. I look forward to canceling your vote with mine November 3rd.