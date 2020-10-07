Pray also for me, as I pray for you

Looking back on my life one thing seems to always come to the forefront. I was born a ham.

From my earliest memories, it seems that I have always enjoyed being in the spotlight of whatever the event, when my parents had company I tried my hardest to attract the attention to me by being funny and humorous. It has always been my feeling that getting a person to smile was truly the way to winning that person over as a friend and someone who would recall me as a person with a good and positive disposition on life. It seemed to me that it was my destination to step up and have folks smile or better yet laugh.

As I grew up, I recall that my mom was involved in almost any public play, program or event that took place in the town of Moscow. The reasons being that she had a talent for writing, and a gift for directing, a need to be creative and able to bring folks to laughter. Those who knew my mom knew she took life and all it possessed seriously. Quite a contradiction to my way of thinking. But as strong-willed as she was those around her seemed to like and accept her for who she was. {She was Madeline}

A generation has passed since mom was the director /producer of events for Moscow. I am thinking that she passed on her talents to me in certain ways. I love to write about what was and probably is. I love for all to read my ramblings and am eager to hear compliments on what I have done. However, this is not something that has just come about for me. When I was in school I jumped at every chance to be in front of the crowd to be seen as smart, sharp, whitey, and a person who could see and expound on deep thought. In my early years, I couldn’t wait to get a verse to receipt at church for Christmas or Easter. I practiced long and hard to memorize the verse so all would like to hear what I had to say. The verse was brief but to me, it felt very long. When I got into jr.. high the seventh grade presented a showboat-type program that was written by my mom. I had a good size role in it. Not the largest mind you but a roll that had several lines that were funny if the lines were properly delivered. Come the night of the program I not only delivered the lines properly but with my expressions and mannerisms I got the audience to laugh and laugh a lot. In my mind as I heard them I thought to myself you are a success!

The year after this I was moved to Felicity School where I completed my last 5 years of education. During those years I entered FFA where I excelled at public speaking and by my senior year, I finished in the region for my ability to speak. The most important achievement was the jr and sr class plays. My sister had roles in the plays at Moscow and my brother had the leads in both the jr and sr plays at Moscow. Therefore I not only felt it my duty to obtain the leads at Felicity but my obligation to get the leads as I was talented and could be funny. ( At least I thought so). Now Felicity was twice the size of Moscow and that meant a lot more completion for the part. When it came time to audition and tryout were scheduled the ham came out.

Tryouts were held after school and there were many who wanted the part to be in the junior play entitled Granddad Goes Wild. As each person stood and read a part and I listened I could feel the fear of failure creeping up inside me. As it did I kept telling myself you can’t fail. It would be wrong for my family. When my turn came I stood and took a deep breath and at about the third word out of my mouth confidence arrived. I knew the part to speak and I inserted the inflections and mannerisms that this character had to possess. Yes, the ham came out in me and I got the part hands down. Come the night of the play I walked out on stage and never have felt more like I belonged than at that moment. By the way, I got the part for the lead role my senior year without completion as my classmates felt I was the only one for the part. That was the greatest honor I had ever had. That play went so well we were asked to present it again the next week. The only time that ever happened. I am proud to be a part of history and the ham in me feels I had a big part in doing so.

Many years have passed since all I have said has passed but, I still enjoy pleasing a crowd. The ham in me hasn’t diminished. I have retreated from the speaking parts considerably but, when I get to talk anyone and everyone who knows me will tell you I won’t be short on words. What I really enjoy these days is just writing to an audience. Once I start of course that old ham pops up and takes over. I can’t think of anything more rewarding to me personally than having the opportunity to tell listeners a good story. What greater feeling than being the one that all in hearing or reading range have listened to. I feel that what I have to say must be important or at least interesting.

The bottom line is whether it be a play, a show, a program, a story or a meeting, or even just having a conversation. If I can bring forth a smile, a chuckle, or a big laugh, the ham in me has succeeded in causing an encounter to be somewhat a success. At that point, I have succeeded.