Pray also for me, as I pray for you

“Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should.” Ephesians 6:19-20
We know that prayer changes things. Prayer can heal, rejuvenate, calm, convict or embolden. Prayer can change anything. We pray for others; we pray for ourselves, but why is it we rarely ask for others to pray for us?
Is it just me or do we cheat the Holy Spirit out of much holy work by refusing to humble ourselves and ask for prayer? Some people are good at it, but I guess I personally struggle to ask for prayer. Could it be pride, self-deprecation, or fear of opening up? Probably a mixture, frankly, and I do myself a huge disservice by behaving this way.
Anytime I have someone pray for me I feel the Spirit stir. So much life-affirming love flows over me and makes me feel truly seen and truly known and truly loved by my Father. Could that also be why I struggle to ask for prayer, because the Devil knows how miraculous those moments are for me, and He makes me feel selfish for asking prayer? Probably so, and I would venture it’s the same for you. The Devil doesn’t want us feeling the power of Heaven spoken over us with authority and conviction. He wants us feeling weak and cut off from our supernatural supply.
Praying for others gives joy and a purpose unlike anything else. Could I be robbing someone else of these feelings by not asking for prayer? I think so. Christians love to pray because prayer is the uninterrupted moments of communication with our Father Above, and it’s a way to really impact someone.
We might not be charged with missionary and evangelistic journeys that Paul was when he wrote his letter to the church of Ephesus asking for boldness, but we still need prayer support to succeed in our own mission field. The Devil doesn’t play fair. There is a never-ending struggle on the Devil’s part to diminish any ground won for Christ. Thus the Devil is always opposing us.
Paul, one of the most courageous and most power of apostles, asked for prayer support. It wasn’t a one-time occurrence when he asked for prayer either. Paul knew the power of prayer, and he knew the desperate attempts of the Devil to prevent him from doing his good works.
Modeling the behavior of our mentors in the faith is important. We shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for prayer! Paul asked his fellow man to pray for him so that he could spread the Gospel as he should. Jesus himself asked His disciples to pray for Him as He lived out the fulfillment of Scripture. Shouldn’t , all the more, ask our support systems to pray for us as we live out our calling for the Kingdom? Yes, we should!
I ask that you pray for me as I do the work God has laid out for me as I pray for each of you. I may not know you personally, but God does, and He knows the words I utter on your behalf. Let us be a generation that calls upon the Lord, lifting each other up in prayer. Praying for boldness, resolve, strength, gentleness, and mercy as we bring souls into His fold.
Prayer changes things. Prayer makes all the difference. Sometimes we have to ask for prayer, and that’s okay. It’s actually the best thing to do. God’s ear is always attentive to the righteous.
“Brothers and sisters, pray for us.” 1 Thessalonians 5:25
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.