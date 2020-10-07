Mushrooms: One of my favorite foods

As the leaves begin to fall faster, many of us have begun to bring in our plants from outside and say goodbye to our summer gardens. But for some, fungi of the woods have just started to come out from the decay to say hello.
Last week while prepping food in my food truck I had a new friend come by and tap on my window. Area farmer, Robert Wood had been out bush-hogging when he came across a large crop of what he hoped were “Chicken of the Woods.” He had spotted the large yellow and orange cluster growing from a distance. Wood had brought a large piece of one of the “shelfs” of mushrooms and asked if I knew much about them. Wood, whose farm is located out Clarks Run Road in Mason County, near the Germantown Fair grounds, said he hadn’t spied them before, but was very excited about the new discovery.
To say I was ecstatic about his discovery would be an understatement. I love mushrooms. Possibly one of my top 10 favorite foods. But wild mushrooms, unfortunately, are not something I have had a lot of experience cultivating. Worried I would steer him in the wrong direction, I reached out to friend and Kentucky environmentalist Sarah Ward for more information.
Ward was equally thrilled about my discovery. We video chatted and discussed this tender fungi, and Ward informed me that Wood had indeed found a flock of the right crop.
“The key characteristics of the Chicken of the Woods are on its underbelly. They are a polypore species, meaning that it doesn’t have gills,” said Ward.
I flipped over the mushroom, which was bigger than my hand and Ward pointed out the lack of gills to me. We had a winner!
“Be sure you always cook wild mushrooms and don’t eat them raw though,” explained Ward. “When you cook them it helps neutralize them so they don’t upset your stomach.”
This new item in my kitchen had me doing backflips. I was ecstatic. The next day Wood came back to visit me and brought a large paper bag filled with shelves of beautiful orange clusters for me to figure out how to use.
It isn’t every day I’m given a new ingredient to use, much less something that has grown so magically in our own area. The beautiful fungi seemed so structurally perfect, you almost hated to cut them. But you don’t use them, you lose them and it has to be done.
Regardless of what fungi are hanging out in your kitchen, wild or from the grocery, you always want to avoid washing mushrooms if at all possible. They soak up the water and will lose their flavor, shape, and taste. To clean them, wipe with a damp cloth or paper towel. Scratch off any patches of direct left with a small knife and cut away any unwanted parts. Some mushrooms will require rinsing to remove sand or grit from the area they attached.
Chicken of the woods are more flavorful in the first two inches of the margin off of their rim. The younger, the more tender the bite. They sower very quickly so don’t eat the inside and cut off any areas where it has been discolored. But you can save this area after you cut it off for soup stocks or sauces. If it is browning on the edge, toss the edges after you cut them.
There are so many delicious dishes to be made with mushrooms, wild or not. Keep in mind both are extra delicious when marinated overnight, just make sure you are refrigerating them. They can even be thrown on the next day and frozen, a ready ingredient for soup and dips.
No matter what kinda fungi you may or may not be, if you love mushrooms, give today’s recipes a whirl. And if you’re outside, make sure and keep your eyes perked up for new fungi friends.
Good luck and enjoy!
Funghi Misti (Mushroom Ragout)
2 pounds of mixed variety of mushrooms, cleaned (see article for how to)
1 small bunch of parsley, wash and chop fine
2 cloves of garlic, peel and quarter
5 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3 Tbsp white wine
Heat oil in a heavy pan, add the garlic and saute for a few minutes. Add the mushrooms and fry briefly. Reduce the heat and pour in the white wine. Braise the mushrooms until they are soft. Serve as is or use in sauces, pickle with vinegar, or add to meat dishes with pasta or rice. May be covered and stored in the freezer or refrigerator.
Zuppa di Funghi (Mushroom Soup)
½ pound of mushrooms, preferably wild
2 cups sweet white wine
½ tsp pepper
½ cup of olive oil (may need a little more or less depending on mushrooms)
⅓ cup of cider
Salt
Sugar
4 slices white bread, toasted
1 cup orange juice
½ tbsp cinnamon
5 cloves
Remove the stalks from the mushrooms, place in cold water and wash several times. Bring the mushrooms to a boil with one cup white wine and pepper. Drain and cut into bite sized pieces.
Pour the oil into a shallow pan and add the mushrooms. Braise slowly before adding the cider. Simmer for at least 15 minutes.
Season with salt and a little sugar. Place the mushrooms in bowls with a generous helping of stock.
Place the slices of bread in a pan with one cup of wine, orange juice, cinnamon, cloves, five tsp sugar, and bring to a boil. Carefully remove the soaked slices of bread and lay on top of the mushrooms.
Serve hot.
The photo and recipe used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from local farmer Robert Wood and from friend and Kentucky environmentalist, Sarah Ward; Culinaria Italy: Pasta/Pesto/Passion Claudia Piras 2007.