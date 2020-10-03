Going with the flow of London

From one of my very first memories until it burned down was the Farm Bureau in Felicity. During my youth and on into my adulthood this was the place to shop for your needs that were more focused toward agriculture. It really didn’t matter what the time of year or the need you were looking for here was more than likely where you were going to find it. The Farm Bureau was the one stop shopping center for farmers.

Most all farming communities of the 50’s , 60’s and 70’s needed and used feed mills since they played such a major role in the area. I know it was at least weekly or more that we would make trips to the Farm Bureau with a pickup full of corn and a stack of burlap bags tied together lying on top of the corn. This scene was one that a person saw almost on a daily basis as farmers were in need of ground corn that had been mixed with supplements and had become feed for the livestock. When or if you got close to running out of feed it felt like the animals were looking at us in a way like saying, “hey don’t let us go hungry.”

Dad always called it the mill. The place did a major business in grinding corn and making feed. It always amazed me that you pulled your truck into a driveway like area where the front wheels of your truck were placed into a Hoyer and as it was lifted the corn would roll out the back an into a pit in the concrete where an auger at the bottom would drag the ears of corn to the hammer mill. As the corn arrived at the mill you could hear it grinding and the mill getting louder until it was all ground and then the men who worked at the mill would take those burlap bags we had brought and fill them up with the feed and tie them and the load them onto the truck to take home.

Fascinating was the entire procedure. As I grew and could be of help the men who worked there taught me how to load a bag from the mill and how to tie a millers knot at the top of the bag as that knot wouldn’t work lose and let the feed fall out. Now not all folks could tie one of these but I learned how and felt like I had accomplished a major feat. What happened was that, as I got better the more the men there would let me fill the bags, tie them, and load them onto the truck. As a matter of fact, it was my truck. (They pulled the ole Tom Sawyer painting the fence trick and it worked.)

Milling was a large part of the business there but there was a warehouse area that held everything from fertilizer to seed corn to fly spray etc… It was a large area but I seldom was in that part. Quite frankly, the best part of the place was the office where you went to settle when you were finished milling or purchasing. In the office was where things such as tobacco seed and hand tools and in the spring were shelves of garden seed. In addition, in the area was a large plate glass window and in front of that window was a set of scales where the trucks weighed in and out so as to know how many pounds of corn you had brought to grind. The truck would pull up onto a platform and the driver would step out of the truck. One of the men would flip a lever and read the weight then write it down on a form to record it. When I was about out of high school I was allowed to do weighing for them and this I felt was showing that they trusted me. I mean I had been showing up weekly I felt all of my life.(almost felt I deserved one of those gray uniforms.)

In fact, as I was in my younger years, I would be given some change at home so when I got to the Farm Bureau I could go in the office and buy a small Coke out of a big red machine with a lever you pulled down on to get that Coke. Even though the Coke ran ten cents it was worth it. It was the only place where the Coke came out of the machine with slivers of ice in the bottle. That just caused it to taste even better. There were two machines that were placed on a counter by the Coke machine. One had peanuts and the other one had Chicklet type chewing gum. You had to insert a penny at the top of the machine and turn a handle on the front and then place your hand under a flap on the front and as the flap opened, your hand would get full.

It might be safe to say I spent a lot of time in front of those machines. Even though mom sent me with probably enough change to get one of each, it just didn’t seem like enough. Since I was being entertained with this, the men there would see to it I got more change as it kept me out of their way. (At least I think that might have been their plan.) As time passed and I became more helpful, my visits changed to where I was the one bringing at least a load per week as my dad was now working in Batavia. So my approach to the men who ran the Farm Bureau kind of changed. I was approaching them as an adult and they always treated, as an adult which as we all know can be a very hard change in our lives to be accepted. However, the men of the Farm Bureau accepted me.

Yes, Bill, Orville,Eddie and even Raymond became quite possibly the first adults to accept me as one also. As a matter of fact in the winter months those men and the farmers there would gather around an old oil stove and over a cup of not so great tasting coffee would share what news and opinions they might have. This was some of the best memories I will ever have. To hear the world over a cup of coffee. Those men always made sure I was offered a cup and that made it feel even better. All of those trips to the Farm Bureau were the only place I knew in Felicity for several years. Yes I went to the one stop farmers shop.

