What debates should and shouldn’t be

I do not make a habit of agreeing with CNN’s Jake Tapper. But when he described Tuesday night’s Presidential Debacle – I mean, Debate – as “a hot mess… inside a dumpster fire… inside a train wreck,” I was forced to agree.
For an event that is supposed to showcase opposing candidates using words eloquently to convey their philosophical message, Tuesday’s performance was found to be wanting. If you had the intestinal fortitude to endure the whole thing, congratulations. You are a stronger person than I.
Nobody came out looking good. Even Chris Wallace, who is no shrinking violet by any stretch, could not keep the event from derailing.
Washington Post columnist George Will once called debates “parallel press conferences.” Tuesday night’s debacle – I mean, debate – had all the gravitas of an elementary school playground fight.
After the debacle – I mean, debate – ended, the press and political operatives rushed to what is called the Spin Room, the place where talking points are reinforced. And boy, did the poor people working on both sides have their work cut out for them.
I really couldn’t make out much of what the candidates were saying. And what I could make out wasn’t much. The only line that seemed quoteworthy came from the President, who threw this zinger: “I have achieved in 47 months what you haven’t achieved in 47 years.” The best the former Vice President could muster was, “I am the Democratic Party right now.” And that was a frightening declaration.
Move forward two days to Thursday’s Local Candidates Forum. On hand were 70th district candidates for State Representative William Lawrence and Craig Miller, as well as Maysville City Commission candidates (in alphabetical order) Kelly Ashley, John “JC” Bess, Ann Brammer, Jeff Brammer, David Cartmell, Stephanie Gastauer, Victor McKay and Andrew Wood.
Presented by the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, The Ledger Independent and WFTM, and graciously hosted and streamed online by Crosspoint Community Church, the forum format allowed opening remarks from each candidate followed by a Question and Answer session and ending with closing remarks. The event was moderated by Ledger Independent Publisher Rod Baker and Yours Truly.
The questions covered a range of topics of local interest including the smoke-free initiative, city hiring practices, alternative means of transportation, the use of executive powers, gas taxes, and bridging the current ideological divide.
The answers proved most illustrative. Each candidate, to a person, gave a cogent statement of their positions. Numerous times they would agree with each other, building on a position another had posited.
What I learned from the forum is that all of our candidates will, if elected, work with each other to come to a solution that they think is best for us, the voting public.
The horrors of Tuesday night’s Debacle – I mean, Debate – was replaced by a feeling of serenity in our political future thanks to the Thursday forum. Personally, I am going into the voting booth confident in the knowledge that, at least locally, we will, in the end, elect a group of people who not only have our interests at heart, but also are willing to work across the political aisle to our benefit.
So while you are praying for a “Get Smart” style Cone of Silence in time for our next Presidential Debacle – I mean, Debate – take solace and rest easy in the time-worn adage, “All Politics are Local.”
And as for the Presidential Debacle – I mean, Debate – Joe Biden summed up the whole affair nicely when he said, “This is so unpresidential.”
If you want to see how a candidate forum should work, Thursday’s event is available at https://youtu.be/sQEroLKTZoc/.