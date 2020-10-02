The future is here (and it’s annoying)

There ought to be a law banning spam phone calls. Oh, wait – there is. I mean, there are. No Call Registries. On both the state and federal level. Join them if you like, but they do not prevent Phone Pirates from annoying my Bride and I with insipid, insidious messages at the most inconvenient times possible.

The latest barrage came from someone hawking…something. I still haven’t figured out what. You might have better luck. Let’s go to the tape:

“Yes this is Latoya Jackson with the office of DR and Associates we have tried calling and obviously have not yet heard back from you the drastic settlement amount we have (garble) due to the challenging times in our country will be ending so if you would like to take advantage of the discount opportunity before it’s gone please go to our website to do so at www.go to (garble).com that I www.go to D as in (garble) R as in recovery a as an associates.com you may also chat with a friendly agent on our mobile website if you rather do that then talk or call us back again the website is www.go todra.com that is www.gocodra.com…” That was my phone’s transcription of the voicemail. About as grammatically correct as I am on a good day. My apologies.

Is LaToya Jackson of the famous musical Jackson family now into phone sales? Weirder things have happened in our country lately.

The caller I.D. said the message was from Los Angeles. When my Bride received her call from LaToya Jackson, she (LaToya, not my Bride) had relocated to Michigan. And/or West Virginia. Boy, that woman gets around.

Before you think about trying to call a marketing company and complaining, consider this first. I had a friend who was a telemarketer. They told me that none of the people in the phone bank use their real names. That way, if someone calls to complain, it can never be traced back to the offending marketer.

Having to deal with robocalls almost makes me nostalgic for the old days, when we had to share a phone line with our neighbors. The lady next door tied up the party line by taking her phone off the hook to ensure it was available whenever she wanted it. And the kids around the block would listen in on calls with your girlfriend, snickering all the time. Maddening, yes. But not so much as an unsolicited phone call in the midst of trying to work. Or sleep. Or anything.

My friend Lisa says “there ain’t nothing free in this world.” Double negative aside, perhaps the anonymous calls that come just as you sit down for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, at bedtime, and while we are in the shower are the price we pay to live in a free society. On the other hand, they could be the harbingers of doom for individual rights, and the choice to live one’s life unmolested by unwanted sales pitches through a cynical and uncaring marketer.

