Wayback Wednesday

September 30, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stanley F. Reed and his wife admire the bronze plaque on the Mason County Courthouse that was placed in his honor. This picture is from 1957, the year Stanley Reed retired from the Supreme Court.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stanley F. Reed and his wife admire the bronze plaque on the Mason County Courthouse that was placed in his honor. This picture is from 1957, the year Stanley Reed retired from the Supreme Court.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stanley F. Reed and his wife admire the bronze plaque on the Mason County Courthouse that was placed in his honor. This picture is from 1957, the year Stanley Reed retired from the Supreme Court.

Trending Recipes