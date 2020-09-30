Wayback Wednesday

Earlier this week I was finally able to reach my best chef friend and cooking pal, Chef Leah Bruton. It’s amazing how despite the insanity in the world, all of our days have quickly filled up and oftentimes are feeling busier than ever. Leah recently relocated home to Indiana after living in Queens, New York for several years. As enchanting as city life has been, this midwestern gal has appreciated little details only a smaller, slower area can provide.

While we chatted the inevitable question came up, “Eat anything extra good or unusual lately?” Without missing a beat, Leah instantly began going on about this delicious apple cider muffin she had recently enjoyed. “It just tastes like fall,” she commented as she elaborated that it reminded her of something you would find an apple orchard selling while you visited the corn maze or picked out pumpkins.

I asked her to send me the recipe and immediately began grabbing the ingredients and putting them into a pan. I barely looked at the recipe, as I was extra excited I already had all of the ingredients in my pantry. It wasn’t until after I finished the recipe and the muffins were in the oven I realized I had made a huge mistake. Or had I? I had completely misunderstood apple cider as apple cider vinegar. I can’t tell you why, but somehow my tunnel vision worked out. My husband and I skipped a normal dinner and each had two muffins. They were so buttery and still had an apple flavor that melted in your mouth.

Apple cider vinegar? I know, crazy right. How can something so tart be so good? Well, we certainly aren’t alone in that frame of thinking. Historians can date the tart zest with a purpose all the way back to 400 B.C. where it was used by Hippocrates, the Greek father of medicine.

The medicinal uses for apple cider vinegar are so numerous books have been written purely on the subject. I’m sure I’m not telling you anything your grandparents haven’t told you.

Apple cider vinegar has always been an easy and inexpensive way to whiten teeth, relieve allergies, soothe a sunburn, repel fleas, cure a cold, deodorize, tone skin, treat acne, balance your bodies PH, and even clean your house. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Sick days for me, while growing up, always involved two definite treatments; homemade chicken noodle soup and my grandmother reminding us to drink hot water with a spoonful of apple cider vinegar in it. We would try and resist. Many times we just straight up ignored the suggestion. She was always right though. After we’d coughed our heads off enough we would break down and finely drink the vinegar and water. Almost immediately we would feel relief. It’s gotten to the point now, a few decades later, I don’t even mind drinking the remedy. In fact, nowadays there’s almost something soothing about it.

Despite having healing properties, there are still a lot of folks out there who look at me like a crazy person when I suggest trying apple cider vinegar. Yet it’s something about that unique taste and flavor that for many folks congers up sweet memories. My grandmother, like many of your mothers and grandmothers, always had apple cider vinegar in her kitchen. It was a staple. She rarely used white vinegar. Simply wasn’t how she learned to cook. Even now, when attempting to recreate my grandmother’s recipes I know unless it specifies “white vinegar” on the recipe card it’s safe to assume apple cider is being called for. When I make my buttermilk, I add a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to my milk instead of the usually used white.

Today’s recipes are dedicated to the yummy side of apple cider vinegar. If it’s still too sweet for you, switch out the sugar topping for fig jam. Not sweet enough? Switch out the vinegar for cider. Either way, it definitely tastes like fall and it’s delicious any time of day.

Good luck and enjoy!

Apple Cider Vinegar Donut Muffins

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Make sure a rack is situated in the middle of the oven.

This recipe may be used in a loaf pan, muffin pan, or whatever is easier for you. Vinegar may also be substituted with apple cider. Sour cream may be substituted with buttermilk, and

10 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided, plus more for pan

2 cups apple cider vinegar

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1¼ cups plus 2 Tbsp. (172 g) all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. (15 g) cornstarch

1¼ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. kosher salt (or other coarse salt)

2 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided

1 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg, divided

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup (200 g) sugar, divided

Bring cider to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer until cider is reduced to ¾ cup, 10 minutes. Pour ¼ cup reduced cider into a small measuring glass or bowl and set aside to use at the end of the baking.

Transfer remaining reduced cider to a small bowl. Wait about five minutes, or until cool and stir in sour cream and vanilla. Set aside for later use.

In the same saucepan, melt 8 Tbsp. butter over low heat. Let cool slightly. Whisk flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt, ½ tbsp. cinnamon, and ½ tsp. nutmeg in a medium bowl. Try to mix as thoroughly as possible. Depending on the pan you are using, it may be easier to mix with a fork.

In a separate bowl, whisk eggs and ¾ cup (150 g) sugar until pale. Make sure the egg is thoroughly blended with sugar, not clumping on the bottom of the bowl. Set aside.

Whisk dry ingredients into egg mixture in 3 additions, alternating with reserved sour cream mixture in 2 additions; whisk just until no lumps remain. Mix thoroughly and then pour into muffin pan. Place in the oven and bake for about 30 minutes before rotating the pan and cooking for about 30 more minutes. Poke top of muffins with a toothpick to see if they are done. If the toothpick comes out clean you are all set. Remember, if you cook in a small muffin pan or a large muffin pan, or cake pan or loaf pan, your cooking times will vary. I used a large muffin pan when making my batch and it was finished after about 55 minutes.

After finished cooking, remove from the oven and turn the oven off. While cooling, add remaining butter to remaining reduced cider. Melt butter down and mix. Add a spoonful of mix to the top of each muffin. You will thank me later.

While the muffins continue to cool, mix remaining ¼ cup (50 g) sugar, ½ tsp. cinnamon, and ¼ tsp. nutmeg in a small bowl.

Brush muffins with butter and generously top each with sugar mixture to coat the top surface

May can be made 3 days ahead. Store tightly wrapped at room temperature. May be served at room temperature, but they are exceptional when served hot. The melted butter is a delight.

Today’s recipes and photos are brought to you by Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from her grandmother and her best chef pal, Leah Bruton.