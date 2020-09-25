A visit to Spain’s Alhambra fortress

A fountain of twelve lions is the focal point in the Court of the Lions of the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.
Granada, Spain, is framed in the flowers of the Alhambra.
Alhambra means “the red one.”
Hedges and flowers accentuate fountains at the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.
Flowers adorn every corner of the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.
When we arrived at the Alhambra in Granada, Spain, our small group of travellers spent some time waiting for our guide to join us and lead the tour.
“I hope Nicholas is assigned to us,” our trip coordinator confided. “He’s great.”
How much difference could a tour guide make, I wondered? No matter who’s assigned to our group, I felt confident I’d leave knowing more than I knew upon our arrival. Except when Nicholas, it turns out, did join us, he made it clear his objective was to leave us with more than just knowledge.
Alhambra, from the Arabic Al-Hamra, means literally, the red one. And refers to the color of the fortress, made from a mixture of stone and red earth.
Now a popular tourist attraction, it was completed in the 14th century and was home to Muslim rulers in Granada. Then later, King Ferdinand II and Queen Isabella I.
Before he allowed us to explore the expansive grounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Nicholas led us to a modest cascade of water flowing down over rugged stones. Here, he explained how water, or liquid silver, is important to life. Then he stood silently for a few moments while we paused over the fall of water.
And it became evident our visit to the Alhambra would leave an enduring impression.
The massive Moorish fortress can be divided into multiple sections, including those designated for residential and for military purposes. It covers almost 30 acres, and its walls once enclosed a town.
Throughout, flowers and plants and hedges accentuate the stone buildings. Honeysuckle, jasmine, roses, colorful and fragrant.
And much to Nicholas’ point, ponds and fountains bring life to the surroundings. Most memorable for me is the Court of the Lions.
In the center of the courtyard is a pedestal supporting a small pool of water. Its teal-green surface is still. The figures of twelve marble lions encase it. A gentle stream of water trickles from the mouths of each intricately-carved creature.
Flowing water slices the gravel courtyard into four different sections before enclosing the fountain in a circle. And a framework of elaborately-carved columns and arches provide the border to the oblong setting.
Of our visit to the Alhambra, knowledge of specific dates and people and details escape me. The magnitude, the beauty and the historical significance, though, are not at all lost on me. And thanks to our guide, I have been left with an impression that has endured.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])