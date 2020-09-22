Wayback Wednesday

September 22, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Minerva’s rock-n-roll group, The Cruisers, circa 1959. Pictured are Allen Porter, Joe Slack, Ronnie Walch, Johnny Carpenter and Albert Poe.

