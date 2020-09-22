Wayback Wednesday

September 19, 2020
“While the morning stars sang together and all the angels shouted for joy?” Job 38:7
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. John 1:1
One wonderful gift of literature is imagination. Reading something opens our minds eye to see things more clearly than simply thinking something up on the spot. The following quote from C.S. Lewis’ “The Magician’s Nephew”, when Aslan creates Narnia, got me visualizing how beautiful, how miraculous, and how inspiring God’s creation of the world must have been.
Aslan is powerful, awe-inspiring, and almost frightening to the people witnessing his powerful song take physical form as creation unfolded. They were compelled to watch with awe and reverence, and they desired for the creator to notice them. Lewis did a wonderful job capturing the awe God deserves for His mighty acts and the human need to feel His love and affection resting upon us.
Read the exert and imagine how much more amazing and beautiful the creation of our earth must have been. What power He wields. What might He has. What greatness He unleashes. What awe and reverence He deserves.
“Then two wonders happened at the same moment. One was that the voice was suddenly joined by other voices; more voices than you could possibly count. They were in harmony with it, but far higher up the scale: cold, tingling, silvery voices. The second wonder was that the blackness overhead, all at once, was blazing with stars. They didn’t come out gently one by one, as they do on a summer evening. One moment there had been nothing but darkness; next moment a thousand, thousand points of light leaped out—single stars, constellations, and planets, brighter and bigger than any in our world. There were no clouds. The new stars and the new voices began at exactly the same time. If you had seen and heard it, as Digory did, you would have felt quite certain that it was the stars themselves who were singing, and that it was the First Voice, the deep one, which had made them appear and made them sing.”
“Glory be!” said the Cabby. “I’d ha’ been a better man all my life if I’d known there were things like this.”
The last line, spoken by the Cabby, seems to hit right at the heart of humanity. If we know how powerful, capable, loving, and mighty God is, we live differently. The Cabby said, if only I’d known there was a reason to believe or a reason to change, I would have done it. We might hear the same excuses, but God has created us to know without any external provocation or cause that we are designed for something more than this world has to offer. He has designed the laws of nature to point us to Himself, and He has created the human spirit to yearn for a relationship with Him. Like the children and cabby in Narnia saw cause to respect Aslan, so we see cause to worship our creator. Like the children longed for Aslan to notice them, we desperately need to feel the love of God resting on us.
Those of us who know the true nature of God, it is our duty and our charge to open the eyes of the lost to the one true God, the God of restoration, hope, redemption, faithfulness, and love.
I told my students that the music we listen to, the things we watch, and the words we hear become the things we meditate on both day and night. We must feed our spirit with things that remind us of the amazing Father that we have.
We have a Father that created us with purpose and care, who gave us this world to have benevolent dominion over. We have a Father who gave us a way back to Him so that sin could not keep us separated from Him forever.
I imagine heaven was abuzz with energy, joy, and creativity while God’s words formed earth one word at a time. And, I imagine heaven felt the bitter sadness of watching Jesus die alone on the cross covered in our sin and shame, but what rejoicing there must have been when all of heaven watched the breath of our Creator bring our Savior back to life! Jesus defeated death for us. Jesus came for us. Jesus is advocating for us! What a wonderful name, the name of Jesus.
For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse. Romans 1:20
“Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord.” Psalm 150:6