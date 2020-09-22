Cushaws: Hard skin hides a real treat

One of the best kept secrets of Appalachian cooking, the cushaw still is a mystery to many who grow it in their own backyards. We’ve all seen them frolicing on porches next to pumpkins, or sitting on bails of hay as decor. But how many of us know what they are called and how to use them? Surprisingly, those who do tend to prefer them to most squash and pumpkin.
When I sat down to dinner the other night with my mother and cousin Jenny last week I told them I had gotten some from a local farmer, but I wasn’t quite sure yet what I was going to do with them.
“Granddaddy used to love eating cushaw,” said my cousin Jenny. I asked her how he preferred to eat it and she said he always loved butter and cinnamon on it. “He treated it like regular squash or pumpkin.”
A cushaw is sold in the fall but isn’t found everywhere. Many recipe books don’t even list it. If you visit the gardens in Appalachia, or even in the river valley foothills, many gardeners and farmers prefer the cushaw to growing pumpkins. The reason for this is that pumpkins grown on a hillside farm could break loose and roll down the hillside, sometimes even tripping or knocking into things it shouldn’t. However, the cushaw’s crooked neck keeps it from sliding. It keeps the cushaw more stationary on the hillside.
The cushaw has a tender, pale orange/yellow flesh and a very mild flavor that can be overpowered if not careful. Once picked, the cushaw can last about four months when kept in a cool dry spot. The traditional cushaw squash can average around 16 inches in length. They can weigh anywhere from 10-20 pounds. Usually one large cushaw can provide enough of the main ingredient for at least two pies.
My mother and cousin Jenny explained to me a lot of folks hate cooking with cushaw simply because they hate peeling it because the skin is so thick. But there are ways to avoid that daunting task. Today I have included an easy way to roast cushaw that completely takes out the skinning stage and jumps right into roasting. It’s easier than boiling it as well. Did I mention you don’t have to peel it after?
I’ve also included a wonderful recipe for cushaw pie. This is a traditional way of eating it, spiced up with a few extra favors. Any pumpkin recipe can be substituted with cushaw. It’s sweeter, and after pureed it’s even creamier. Best part of the cushaw is found in the neck.
Appalachian food came from the Native Americans. When learning to use these new foods, ingredients met the European styles and pies were created with the foods we were shown how to use.
Cushaw-reflects the mountain kitchen and is a tradition everyone should try a slice of.
Good luck and enjoy!
How to roast a cushaw without peeling it: You can peel the Cushaw before cooking, but it is a job. Today’s recipe requires cooked cushaw. Cushaw is not easy to peel so I recommend roasting it so you have it ready to use whenever you like. Wash the cushaw thoroughly and poke holes in it throughout the body. Prep oven to 350 degrees. Place on a baking sheet and roast the whole thing in the oven for about an hour until it is soft. Scoop out the flesh, remove the skin and seeds. Puree the cooked cushaw in a food processor. You can then freeze the pureed cushaw until ready to use it or use it immediately.
Cushaw Pie Recipe
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
1 unbaked pie shell
2 1/2 cups cooked, mashed cushaw
1/4 cup heavy cream2 eggs, beaten
1 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
2 tablespoons melted butter
Stir together the mashed cushaw and cream; add beaten eggs. Mix well and add sugar, flour, salt, nutmeg, and allspice; mix well to blend. Blend lemon extract and butter into the mix.
Pour mixture into the prepared pie shell and bake at 450 degrees F for about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F and bake for about 40 minutes longer.
Best served with homemade whipped cream. May be served immediately or covered and refrigerated or frozen.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]). The cushaw used in today’s photo was provided by Nathan Truesdell of Circle T Farms ([email protected]).