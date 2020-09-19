Discovering, or rediscovering Ky’s beauty

September 16, 2020
The only thing consistent throughout the last several months has been change, especially in the culinary world.
The normalcy of guests sitting in a restaurant shoulder to shoulder is no longer happening. Many of my peers have yet to return to work, and some may not. The season has certainly brought about changes in my own career, not only with the reopening of my food truck; but also the canceling of many large festivals, weddings and gatherings. In addition to taking on several clients for meal drop offs and meal prep, I have begun to find myself in a new chapter in a new culinary adventure. I am thankful for the community’s ever zealous hunger for a taste of memories as well as adventure.
This weekend marks the spiritual beginning of the Jewish year and the beginning of the festival season known as the High Holidays. Rosh Hashanah, which is the name of the Jewish New Year. It kicks off the period of celebration and reflection by gathering friends and family together to celebrate the many blessings of the previous year and the sweetness of the full year ahead.
This is also the first major religious holiday I have experienced since the pandemic of 2020 hit. It’s the first major celebration for many since the 2020 isolation and major separation from their families and friends began.
Last week, I received a phone call from a client in Versailles. She and her husband are both in their 70s and don’t have much family in the area. Their area friends and loved ones are more like family than anything. The client, Lynn, was calling to see if I could prepare a Rosh Hashanah meal for herself and her husband as well as another lovely couple. The reason behind the call said my client, or Lynn was for her friends.
“I don’t know if you are aware of his deteriorating health, but they aren’t going to be up to doing any cooking,” said Lynn. Lynn was referring to her and her husband’s best friends, one of who was now in his early 90s and suffered from a horrible fall last year. Lynn’s friends had also been clients of mine, I had catered a 90th birthday party for them. All of the family who had attended the party lived out of town. “His mind is working fine. It is his body that is failing him. I don’t know if you would have time, but I know it would really mean a lot to them.”
Rosh Hashanah has always been one of my favorite holidays because at its very core this New Year is a reminder of the sweetness of life. It is impossible to associate sweetness without thinking of food, and this time of observance has many symbolic and seasonal foods associated with it. It has many reflections but not just for ourselves and our families. Prayer is a common theme, even on a global scale, as others needs are put above our own.
A key part of Judaism is Tikkun Olam, a concept defined by acts of kindness performed to perfect or repair the world. Many households, regardless of religion would agree this starts with sitting down and breaking bread together, reminding ourselves and each other to remember the significant moments of life. Sometimes the way we heal the world starts with helping each other, even when it’s not convenient.
When I had cooked for Lynn’s best friend’s 90th birthday party several years ago, we had coordinated a menu with not just food, but dishes associated with moments and memories of their time together as husband and wife. Among the dishes on the menu the delightful couple requested, was a simple but elegant chicken dish. The couple had enjoyed it while taking a cruise together several years prior. To the surprise of the chef on the cruise and much to his delight, they requested his recipe. The party hostess told me the chef was more than happy to share and since it had become one of their favorite dishes to enjoy together at home.
Since making what I now have titled “Chicken a’la Cruise,” it quickly became one of my favorites. It is simple, can be made ahead, and is simply delicious.
This weekend I am making Rosh Hashanah meals to drop off to each couple. Both will be feasting on Chicken a’la Cruise along with several other thought out courses. Lynn’s friends know dinner will be getting dropped off, but they aren’t aware of the few tricks she has up her sleeve.
We should all only be so lucky as to have a friend like Lynn. A friend who knows what we need when we don’t even have to ask. A friend who more than anything wants to make sure we feel loved.
It’s hard to say what the state of the world will be over the next few months as we all begin to have holidays and celebrations in our lives in one way or another. Lest we not forget those whose faces we may not see daily, but who’s spirits still have a song to sing.
If you’re looking for a little something different to spruce up your fall menu, give today’s a whirl. I have a feeling it’s one for the recipe box.
Good luck and enjoy!
Chicken a’la Cruise
Preheat the oven to 380 degrees.
(Delicious served over Israeli Couscous, rice, fried or mashed potatoes.)
4 pieces Chicken (boneless thighs & boneless breast-Pick what you like or use both of them.)
2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
1 large onion, chopped
2 cups chicken broth (A little more or less may be needed.)
1 cup of wine
2 large garlic bulbs, crushed
1/2 cup sour cream, slightly diluted using a small bit of water
2 cups fresh mushroom or 1 large can, diced
1 tsp Thyme (Fresh or dry will work, just make sure it is off the stem and thinly diced.)
1 1/2 tsp basil (Fresh or dry will work, just make sure it is off the stem and thinly diced.)
1 tbsp of paprika (may need more
salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Remove the chicken skin and some of the fat. Cut chicken breast into three sections. If thick, cut each section into an open book. Thighs will most likely not need cutting. Mix salt, pepper and paprika together in a separate bowl. Sprinkle mix on both sides of each piece of chicken.
In a large skillet add olive oil, bringing to warm heat. Sauté chicken on each side until it is a light brown. Don’t worry about cooking it in the middle, just focus on the outside. Remove chicken and place in a bowl.
Using the same skillet, sauté onion until it is almost translucent. Add more olive oil if necessary. Add garlic and diced carrots. Cook until soft. Add the mushrooms. Cook for three to five more minutes. Then add chicken broth, wine, herbs, and diluted sour cream. Stir.
Using an oven safe baking tray or pyrex tray, place the chicken so that it lays across the tray. Pour the veggie mix in the pan on top of the chicken. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes. Baste on and off with chicken broth if needed. This will help the dish stay moist. If the top of the dish is still light, bake it a little longer. You want the top to be light brown.
The dish may be made a day ahead. Just place in the oven to warm up. Dish is easily doubled for several guests. Best served hot.
The photo and recipe used in today’s recipe are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).