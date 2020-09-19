Discovering, or rediscovering Ky’s beauty

September 19, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Marjorie Appelman
From the ground looking up, the massive stones on Box Canyon Trail at Cave Run Resort Park are worth a look.

From the ground looking up, the massive stones on Box Canyon Trail at Cave Run Resort Park are worth a look.

<p>Carter Caves State Resort Park Box Canyon Trail is one of many at the state park.</p>

Carter Caves State Resort Park Box Canyon Trail is one of many at the state park.

<p>Many aspects of nature are evident on the Box Canyon Trail at Cave Run State Resort Park.</p>

Many aspects of nature are evident on the Box Canyon Trail at Cave Run State Resort Park.

<p>Large stones are part of the path of Carter Caves State Resort Park Box Canyon Trail.</p>

Large stones are part of the path of Carter Caves State Resort Park Box Canyon Trail.

<p>A blanket of green moss covers some of the surfaces of the Carter Caves State Resort Park Box Canyon Trail.</p>

A blanket of green moss covers some of the surfaces of the Carter Caves State Resort Park Box Canyon Trail.

<p>A rocky, but beautiful, path awaits hikers at Carter Caves State Resort Park Box Canyon Trail.</p>

A rocky, but beautiful, path awaits hikers at Carter Caves State Resort Park Box Canyon Trail.

“It is not so much for its beauty that the forest makes a claim upon men’s hearts, as for that subtle something, that quality of air, that emanation from old trees, that so wonderfully changes and renews a weary spirit.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

Our spirits tested of late, many of us have played a part in the recent trend of discovering, or rediscovering, the offerings of nearby natural destinations.

As that’s the case, how fortunate are we to live in Kentucky? To be able to discover, or rediscover, our commonwealth’s natural beauty.

On our long-overdue return trip to Carter Caves State Resort Park in Olive Hill, our family chose to revisit the Box Canyon Trail.

We entered the trailhead and headed clockwise on the 0.75-mile loop, characterized as “somewhat difficult,” probably because portions of the dirt path are interrupted by extended sections of large, unevenly-scattered stones. Approached cautiously, though, the stones lend some unexpected character to the course.

Leading up to the bridge, the trail offers natural Kentucky beauty. Worn dirt paths criss-crossed with roots extended like fingers grasping the ground to keep them upright. Dusted with small dry twigs and fallen brown leaves. Splashes of sparsely-scattered stark-green ferns, saplings and blankets of moss provide a pop of color.

The trail subtly inclines, but it’s barely perceptible. Perhaps that’s because shortly after we enter the trailhead, the box canyon comes into view. Nature’s playground. Stones we can easily climb. And an area we can easily explore. With no other hikers around, we take our time. The longer we are there, the longer I want to remain.

While hiking, it’s sometimes easy for me to forge ahead along the trail with the completion of the trail the primary objective. But this setting demands extra time be spent in appreciation.

We are at the base of a massive formation that stretches well above our heads. Beautiful, intricate markings. Colors and swirls. Holes. Smooth edges. Jagged edges.

And on the ground, stones surround us. Confused as to where the path disappears, I notice an orange blaze on one of the stones. For the next several yards, the stones are the path.

More of the same awaits on the remainder of the loop. A forest rich in geological treasures, old trees. And with each step, we are enfolded within the restorative features of nature.

What if we’d have entered the loop and traversed the trail counterclockwise, I wondered? We’d have arrived at the box canyon toward the end of our journey. Would that have changed our experience?

The answer to that question will just have to wait. Until our next return.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

Trending Recipes