Fondly remembering The Russell Theatre

September 19, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

It’s funny how an aroma can bring to mind moments of our past. My Bride just made a batch of popcorn. The smell of the fresh, hot buttered snack briefly took me back in time to the Russell Theatre.

Clyde Barbour used to sponsor Saturday matinees at the Russell. With a coupon found in the newspaper each week, a child could go to the theater and enjoy a movie and a piece of cake.

When I was young, Mom and Dad would drop me and my brother Chris off at the theater, where the building would be filled to capacity. More than once the crowds spilled out of the auditorium. We would sit on the floor and watch the movie through the curtain separating the concession area and the theatre.

Dad took Chris and I to see the defining film of our generation, “Star Wars,” at the Russell. Not “A New Hope.” The original, unaltered, pure unretouched version. I never realized, as I stood in a line that snaked from Third Street down Middle Market Street past the Sundry Store that I was part of the beginnings of what is known today as the “blockbuster” film.

The Russell was where I began my lifelong love of movie poster art. I stopped by in the pouring rain at the end of the last showing to acquire the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” poster from the marquee. “From the creators of ‘Jaws’ and ‘Star Wars’” was the tag line trumpeted in bold type on the top of the poster.

My sister Sandy took my brother Chris and I to see “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (we were in the coveted left box seats).” My sister Robin and I saw “Ghostbusters” at the Russell (this time in the coveted right box seats).”

Before the previews, a panoply of visual treats kept me stimulated. The gentle blue glow of the Clyde’s Super Valu clock below the proscenium. I would stare at the backlit balconies on the sides of the Spanish Colonial auditorium, wishing someday to enjoy a film from such a lofty viewpoint. Star gazing at the ceiling, the simulation of the night sky twinkling in the dark.

Do you recall smudging the clear glass of the concessions case, poring over the cornucopia of confections, trying to decide what your parent’s allowance would buy? More often than not, I chose Sweet-Tarts.

Disney wildlife specials were always a treat, as well as documentaries like “In Search of Noah’s Ark,” and biblical films like the 1966 movie “The Bible,” starring John Huston as Noah. I became a Kurt Russell fan thanks to Disney films like “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes” and “The Strongest Man in the World.”

I wasn’t there when Eddie Cantor’s “Whoopie” opened the Russell in 1930, but I did see the James Bond film “Octopussy” in 1983, the last movie shown at the theatre.

Films are being shown again at the Russell as the effort to restore the theater continues. Visit russelltheatre.org and see how you can help. And perhaps someday you’ll make memories with your family at the Russell.

