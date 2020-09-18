Suffering from a slipped music disc

Ledger Indenpendent
Robert Roe

CNN reported recently that the Vinyl craze has been resurrected, making the LP record the “must have” item in many households. According to the news network, records outsold compact discs in the first half of this year. That has not happened since the Big 80s.

Audiophiles have always contended Vinyl produces a truer sound. As a Disc Jockey, I less than fondly remember records and all forms of their ilk. It does not matter if it is the 45 rpm single, the 33 1/3 rpm album, or the 78 rpm old school record. No matter the speed, the problems with the format remain the same.

Cue burn, skips, hisses, and scratches are just the start of a panoply of horrors when dealing with the devil disc.

Settle back in your favorite chair, Gentle Reader. Imagine you have cozied up fireside with your beverage of choice, prepared to enjoy a nice quiet evening listening to the vocal stylings of Basia or Anita Baker on your trusty old record player. Here we go.

A “crackle, hiss” reminiscent of bacon on the griddle fills your ears, not the promise of musical pleasures you had anticipated. Amongst the Snap, Crackle, Pop of sound comes a wisp of a tune. Hallelujah – the music has begun! Has begun! Has begun!

“Oh, no,” you say to yourself. “The record has a skip in it.” You rise from your comfy chair and, irritably, either move the record stylus past the offending blemish in the vinyl, or tape a dime/penny/nickel to the tonearm to try and force the record needle past the aforementioned scratch.

Of course, the grooves in a LP record (not “an LP” record, the same way there is not “an historical” anything*), while looking pristine to the naked eye, can play host to an army of detritus ready to inhibit your audio experience.

*Quick side note: My Bride and I had a spirited discussion over the “A versus An” issue. My argument was “No vowel, no ’An.” She responded with “Phonetic sound like a vowel gets an “An.” But I digress.

As usual, money talks. Vinyl so far this year added $230 million to retailer’s coffers. That figure is double the income from Compact Discs. Chump change, of course, to streaming, which raked in close to $4.8 billion in the first six months of 2020.

This is probably a poor analogy, but with the current societal love for all things retro, I notice that, with the exception of Renaissance Fairs, no one is clamoring for lute players to always be on hand to strum out a chorus of “In A Gadda Da Vida.”

Believe it or not, I can wax nostalgic at times. White Light hamburgers, “Star Wars” at the Russell Theatre, finding the unique antique at Court Days, and Rudd’s Christmas Farm in Blue Creek all have a warm spot in my memory.

That being said, I can appreciate the past without forgoing the present. Vinyl music lovers, I hope you enjoy your audio experience – clicks, pops, and crackles notwithstanding. For me, however, I’ll take my music crisp, clean and clear – and without the skips.

