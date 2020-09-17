Pickers and Grinners is on for Saturday

September 17, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Craft items like this wreath will be available Saturday during the Pickers and Grinners Fall Market in downtown Maysville.

The Pickers and Grinners Fall Market is set for Saturday, Sept.19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., in Limestone Park, downtown Maysville.

The Fall Market will host local vendors, musicians, and artists from across the Buffalo Trace region.

The market is expected to have more than 35 local businesses. The list includes Hillsong Farms, the Maysville Brewing Company, Locust Creek Carmel Apples, Turtle Back Ridge Farm and Brewery, Alpaca Items, St. Patrick’s School fundraiser for mums, and others. Items like honey products, all-natural soaps, pottery, cards, woodworking items, jams and preserves, handmade quilts, and more will be available.

Beginning at 10 a.m., singer/songwriter Leah Frederick will open the market followed by other musical acts with a changeover every hour. Locally recognized musicians like Nick Denham, the Harry Pedigo Band, Mostly Mosely and Stu Lax will play alongside both new and returning acts for a day of musical entertainment. Styles of music include jazz, soft rock, folk music, country, bluegrass, and more.

Local Kentucky state representative candidate William Lawrence, will be there alongside Maysville City commission candidates Ann Brammer and Stephanie Gastauere.

Horse-drawn carriage rides with Augusta Carriage Rides will be available for booking throughout the day. Temperance Elizabeth Johnson, local author of The Liberty House, and Paul Holleran, author of Emory’s Story, will be onsite signing books.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring the open-air market back into the community just in time for fall,” said Anthony Chamblin, director of Marketing for Carlson Software. “Supporting local has never been more important and Carlson Software is proud to sponsor yet another great Pickers and Grinners event.”

The Pickers and Grinners Fall Market will be observing the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing. Attendees interested in enjoying the entertainment are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

For more information on the upcoming Pickers and Grinners Fall Market, visit facebook.com/pickersandgrinners. For bookings, inquiries, or questions, contact Dee Werline at 513-314-1175.

Pickers and Grinners has historically been a celebration of community and commerce surrounding Maysville. The seasonal open-air markets bring together a collection of artists, vendors, craftsmen, and visitors to Limestone Park to honor both history and local business.

