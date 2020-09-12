Enchanting ruins — all that remains

September 12, 2020
Marjorie Appelman
Sacsayhuaman overlooks the city of Cusco, Peru.

<p>Impressively arranged stone walls are the highlight of Sacsayhuaman, an Inca fortress near Cusco, Peru.</p>

<p>Sacsayhuaman is an Inca fortress near Cusco, Peru.</p>

<p>Llamas make themselves at home on the grounds of Sacsayhuaman near Cusco, Peru.</p>

<p>The stones of Sacsayhuaman are arranged so tightly that even a piece of paper will not fit in between them.</p>

<p>Stones outline the terraces of Sacsayhuaman in a zig-zag pattern.</p>

Overlooking the city of Cusco, Peru, are the ruins of an Inca fortress, Sacsayhuaman. By definition, ruins are what remains of a structure that has been destroyed or left in disrepair. So naturally, the word conjures up negative images.

And even though this fortress no longer exists in its original form, probably not even close, it’s still beautiful. Captivating.

With no particular path in mind, my husband and I explored Sacsayhuaman. Worn, dirt paths lead visitors along the walls of stacked stone. A trio of terraces is its most dominant feature. Each outlined with intricately-arranged stone walls positioned in a zig-zag pattern. Towers, rooms and a garrison large enough to house thousands of soldiers also existed at this massive military complex.

But it’s not so much the design that’s most impressive. It’s the manner in which the stones have been assembled. And remain assembled. What did the construction of this place entail? And without the aid of modern technology or conventional construction equipment?

Tens of thousands of workers, it is believed, toiled on the site for over seven decades. Building with massive stones weighing tons apiece.

Inside the complex, a large open space of green offers a contrast to the outlines of the walls. Here, the Incas unsuccessfully battled the Spanish, who sought not only gold and other treasures, but to gain control of the Inca empire and ultimately, Peru.

As we wander about the archeological site, scanning what remains of the fortress immediately at our feet, our eyes are drawn to the clay rooftops of Cusco in the valley below. It’s difficult to ignore, as Cusco appears to be a continuation of the landscape on which we stand.

And it is, in a way.

Although we had only been there for a few days, I recognized parts of the town. Specifically, the Plaza de Armas and the cathedral, where we’d spent some time the previous day.

Stones removed from Sacsayhuaman, it turns out, were used in the construction of the cathedral and other buildings.

Ruined? Perhaps. Destroyed? By definition. But Sacsayhuaman remains enchanting.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

