A dog by any other name

September 12, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

I was working Wednesday’s New York Times crossword puzzle (the Times might have questionable views on how to report the news, but they shine at crosswords) when I came across an interesting clue for 32 Across: “Stereotypical dog name that isn’t actually used much.”

The answer, of course, is “Fido.” Which got me thinking. I have never met a dog named Fido. Or Rex. Or Lassie. Not to mention Rin Tin Tin. And Benji. Old Yeller (I tear up at the thought). Sounder (Cannot see through the tears as I write this – But I will press on). Back to the question at hand: How did “Fido” end up being a generic name when talking about a dog?

According to “Psychology Today,” the University of Notre Dame Latin dictionary traces the name Fido’s roots to the meaning “to trust, believe, confide in.” And several books on the origin of names defines it as meaning “I am faithful”.

But it took Abraham Lincoln to make Fido a household name. Half a decade before elected President, he met a floppy eared mutt he called Fido. And, in proof that human nature has been a universal constant across the centuries, the public of the time was hungry for any and all society news. Which made Fido the top puppy name at the time, and the moniker for dogs in general to this day.

Web site PuppyLeaks listed the 500 most popular dog names by sex. For the girls, names include Abby, Moxie, Cinnamon, Hershey and Izzy made the list. For the guys, names like Barkley, Gizmo (especially for Shih Tzus), Maximus, Ranger and Tank are among the favorites.

Aside from our first fur baby, who we got from a breeder, my Bride and I have adopted all of our family members. We have had puppies named for TV characters (A Beagle named Abby for Abby Sciuto from “NCIS” and a Shih Tzu named Sheldon after “Big Bang Theory’s” Sheldon Cooper). And that is just the beginning.

Over the years I and/or We have had a Barkley (lab mix), a Fi-Fi (poodle, though she was really my sister Robin’s dog), a Skid (a Shih Tzu named Skid Roe-get it?), Jocko the Chow, a small puppy who grew to monstrous proportions (that would be called Snoopy), and a miniature horse-sized mutt named Puppy.

That does not take into account the ark full of critters who have also called our house a home. Hunny Bunny, Jeek the bird, Spooner the racoon, Skunky-Poo and Skunky-Two the Skunks, and a Crazy Cat Person-like collection of kittens: China with the penetrating blue eyes. Tucker, the Rag-Doll cat whose fur is as luxurious as an alpaca. And, Mouser (a lion in an orange tabby’s body).

It’s funny the names we choose for our furry friends. A cursory glance at the internet came up with Grumpy McSnapface (a turtle, no doubt), Pantless Thundergoose, Sadeyes Von Gimmefood, and Stab Rabbit (porcupine).

In the end, what you choose to call your varmint is your choice. All that matters is the love and affection that you send your young ward’s way.

