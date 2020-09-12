A dog by any other name

September 09, 2020
This summer’s vibrant vegetables and fruit from the neighborhood gardens and surrounding farmers have continued to amaze me. It looks like tomatoes are still growing and are gonna keep on growing until mother nature decides to cool things off a little bit more. I’ve made sauce, canned tomatoes, salsa, the list goes on. The only problem with crops growing rapidly and continuously is that if we don’t use them, we lose them.
The tomatoes especially have been so lovely and vibrant these last few weeks, and I have been enjoying most of them raw with a little salt and basil. Ready to eat something else I began racking my head over what recipes from my personal list of recipes past hadn’t I had in too long. It didn’t take long to remember a favorite from my childhood. My mother would make it at the end of the summer when the season was ripe, and sometimes in the winter as a just because. But the dish was always welcomed with open arms by myself and other family members.
We all have dishes such as this. Food can be a time machine. They are my favorite dishes to cook for myself and my family. When hitting the right note, a waif of ingredients can feed our sense of smell almost as strongly as our bellies. We each have that note. The scent of a dish we love, transporting us in time, prompting a memory, or simply causing our eyes to roll into the back of our head with delight.
Growing up, my favorite dishes from my mother’s kitchen were those she would recreate from her Italian restaurant in Reigate, Surrey, England “il Rustico.” These dishes were special not only because they were delicious, but because it was obvious what joy it brought my mother recreating them for us. She was able to not only share a piece of who she was, where she had been, but also educate our taste buds.
Stuffed veggies are no stranger to the Italian table. The variety of stuffings using various meats, cheeses, and produce are never ending. But my mother’s caprese style stuffed tomatoes were a dish I craved more than anything she made.
I strongly remember waking up from Sunday afternoon naps smelling garlic sautéing in olive oil. The waif of the air would expand into a wave of basil, melting cheese, and fresh tomatoes.
There was nothing typical about these tomatoes and yet they were so simple. The entire family would mob the kitchen, waiting for the dish to finish. Mom would even use leftover rice from the tomatoes, and fill a casserole dish with it, baking the rice until it was a crunchy treat to smear on garlic bread or graze on suddenly necessary trips to the kitchen.
When I first went away to college I quickly realized I was much more interested in cooking than studying. I found every excuse to have a themed potluck dinner one can imagine. Unlike most of my friends who would grab a pre made dish or bag of chips, I had to go for the real wow factor. Mom’s stuffed tomatoes jumped front and center as one of my signature, most requested dishes. Over the years as my company has expanded into more developed palates, this dish has remained true and consistently a one of a kind crowd pleaser. Even today, while typing this, I am struggling between cheesy bites and olive oil hands to get my words onto the keyboard.
You don’t need to have company over as an excuse to cook up this delicious dish. Grab some tomatoes from the farmers market or garden and give yourself a simple yet decadent treat!
Good luck and enjoy!
Caprese Stuffed Tomatoes
3 cups of uncooked rice (will become 9 cups)
8 cloves of garlic, minced
olive oil
12 tomatoes
1/2 cup fresh basil
white cheese, up to consumer.
6 eggs, beaten
Any kind of rice can be used. I used brown when making them today, it has more protein and is a little bit healthier than white. Make sure you wash the rice you cook it by covering it with water and removing any debret. Wash it 3-4 times or until the water is clear with the final wash.
Cook rice. I used a rice cooker, and added 2 cups of water for every one cup of rice.
Sauté garlic in 1/2 cup of olive oil so that the garlic permeates the flavor through the olive oil. Add this to the cooked rice mixture.
Cut the tops off of tomatoes, saving them as lids for the tomatoes for later. Core the inside of the tomatoes and chop core after. Add the chopped core to the rice mixture.
Cut or tear basil. I prefer to tear the basil when making this dish, per Mom’s suggestion. It always feels like the oil releases more this way. Could be my imagination, but it’s worked so far. Add basil to the rice mix and stir. Add salt and pepper to taste.
The next items are all added as a matter of taster’s choice. A cup of parmesan cheese, 2 cups of shredded swiss, or farmers, provolone, or even white cheddar. I prefer to stick with Italian cheeses as this is an Italian dish. Mom always said Italian cheese is what made her fall in love with Italy.
Add cheese and eggs to the rice mixture. The eggs will hold the mix together and add a nice fluff to the mix when baked. If you want to add meat, you can add beef, pork, turkey, chicken, lamb, or any combo. Add your mix to the olive oil and garlic mix in a sauté pan before adding olive oil to rice. This will help the flavor really envelop the meat. This also will help the cook relax when baking the tomatoes, in knowing the meat is already cooked.
Fill empty tomatoes with a delicious rice mix. Place tomato top, or lid back on each fruit after filling with rice medley. Place tomatoes in a casserole dish with 2 tablespoons of olive oil in bottom. After filling with the tomatoes, cover with olive oil probably for about a quarter of the dish, or add some butter, sprinkle on some Parmesan for a little color. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
With the remainder of the rice, coat a pan or muffin dish heavily with oil or butter, and top with rice. Bake until crunchy. This may be a bigger hit than the tomatoes are! You actually end up with two dishes after utilizing the extra rice. Add salt or garlic to taste. Pair with a wonderful white wine, a good hot buttered bread, and a delicious side salad. In other words, Bon appetit!
The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com, with a little help from her mother, Dr. Rita Goldman.