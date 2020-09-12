A dog by any other name

In the years that I was, growing up so also was our world. During the baby boomer years, so much happened as so much changed. Looking back now, I have to feel just how fortunate I was to have been there and witness the way things did change. Homes got electricity and water as a common item to have. I got to see most all homes have a telephone installed and eventually we all got our own private line. Big changes in a short period of time.

During that period of time, the television arrived in our living rooms. Looking back now it is safe to say that we witnessed television in its’ infancy. I in a way feel like I am speaking about the creation as in the beginning there was a television set. It was a big box-shaped device that took a couple of stout men to carry it. On the set, you would receive a picture on one of maybe three channels and it came to you in black and white. (Living color didn’t come along until the ’60s, Bonanza, and The Wonderful World of Disney.)

Since there had never been this device before nobody really knew just how to deliver programs to the viewers. I am certain there were many failed attempts but I have to say that in that time and at my age of around five, I stayed focused on the children’s programs. Aloo in those formative years most shows and programs were sent to our living rooms from a stage at the television channel. Therefore, you saw it as it happened and when it happened. If something went wrong, you saw that also along with if it went right. Therefore, your entertainment came to you with a section that had yet to be decided.

As a child, I recall seeing three shows on weekday mornings. First was Captain Kangaroo which was a nationally syndicated show broadcast out of New York and was on the air for 29 years. The Captain along with his sidekick Mr. Green Jeans was in my book a must to watch. It was a fun program and came on early and I was there to watch him as I ate some breakfast. Next was a local show hosted by “Skipper Glen Ryle.” Now his show was set up to look as though he was coming to you from a riverboat and he would talk about coloring and crafts along with terms used on our Ohio River. His show was interesting and it held my attention for what I have always considered the main event.

At nine o’clock Monday through Friday, I would see a single-engine plane flying into Lunken Airport. As the plane stopped, a man in a straw boater hat and a plaid jacket would climb out of the pilot’s seat and as he was waving, he would run away from the plane. Then there on a stage was a crowd mostly of children and out this man would run and I knew he was there and it was time. Yes, it was time for “The Uncle Al Show” along with his faithful assistant Captain Windy. For the next hour and one half, I was glued to our television set.

“The Uncle Al Show was on channel nine from 1950until 1989 and fro the early years and many other years I watched as intently as a little boy could do. It wasn’t easy because as Uncle Al entered the stage he would strap on his accordion and begin with “Zippity Doo Dah” a song that would put your feet to moving and your body to jumping up and down. He would play a variety of songs but he never left out the “Hokey Pokey”. When he would light into playing this song and began to sing I had to stay on my toes as the instructions were given to follow. You put your right foot in and took your right foot out and then shake it all about. Now by the time you reached to put your whole self in you were just plain worked up into a frenzy. His program just wasn’t complete without the Hokey Pokey.

From time to time, he would change which part was going to be next and cause kids to be mixed up and between looking confused and just laughing, you knew he had tricked you. Also since the show was live the world see you make the mistake and we at home would laugh along with the studio. Uncle Al worked in a frenzy as so much to do in so little time but with Captain Windy, there he would just follow her lead and moved easily from routine to routine. By the way, Captain Windy was his wife and Al and Windy made this an institution of kiddie fun.

Since these shows were, live so also were the commercials. I loved it when Uncle Al would scoop some ice cream in a glass and pour Barqs’ root beer soda over it and make a milk cow I think was the name. When my mom did have ice cream in the freezer I would make one also. (except we only had Pepsi.) Later in the show, he would make sure everybody got a box of Mammas’ cookies. We never had those at our home as mom had toll house cookies she had made but I just couldn’t help but feel cheated that they got Mammas’ and I didn’t.

There was also a birthday carousel and if it was your birthday you got to step up and ride in front of everyone there and at home. Now the show was fast-paced and designed to keep the little minds occupied and not grown bored. Also, you knew when the show was ending as Uncle Al would leave just as sudden and he had arrived and the last thing you saw was him leaving in the plane from Lunken Airport. (I never did figure out how he got to and from there so fast.)

My wife has told about when she went to the Uncle Al show and enjoyed it too. Also my daughter Meghan also got to go and came back home with a good report and talk of the Hokey Pokey dance. So with all of that, it is easy to see that the beginnings of TV hung around so long as what they were delivering was an item that was enjoyed and made them the classics they are today. With that, all said it is best to put you left hand in and shake it all about!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and many other topics. If you would like to read more of Ricks’ writing, he has two books for sale and you can contact him at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write to Rick at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.