Life is a beach when you’re there

September 5, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Marjorie Appelman
Sometimes the sky is overcast, nevertheless beautiful, in Spain's Costa del Sol, the coast of the sun.

Sometimes the sky is overcast, nevertheless beautiful, in Spain’s Costa del Sol, the coast of the sun.

Lake Michigan is the perfect setting for sailing.

Lake Michigan is the perfect setting for sailing.

Catching the sunrise in Ocean City, Maryland, is a great way to begin the day.

Catching the sunrise in Ocean City, Maryland, is a great way to begin the day.

Evidence of a mother sea turtle's trip ashore and back to the water have not yet been erased on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Evidence of a mother sea turtle’s trip ashore and back to the water have not yet been erased on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

A red flag cautions beach-goers in Cancun, Mexico, to admire the setting from the shore.

A red flag cautions beach-goers in Cancun, Mexico, to admire the setting from the shore.

Skyscrapers and sand coexist on the beaches in Barcelona, Spain.

Skyscrapers and sand coexist on the beaches in Barcelona, Spain.

“You’re going to love this beach,” our friend said in anticipation of our arrival at the Costa del Sol in Malaga, Spain. “It’s one of my favorites. It’s always sunny here. Always sunny.”

When we arrived, though, the sky was overcast. Although our friend was needlessly apologetic, and even baffled, we could not be upset. It wasn’t his fault that the promise of the sun was unfulfilled.

And the absence of the sun didn’t deter our enthusiasm for being at the beach. We wove our way through those already gathered on the coast and found a spot to call our own for the day.

Because you know beaches. Even if that overcast sky yields rain, well, you are still at the beach. The drops are only temporary. Fleeting. The sun will eventually come out.

Once, I rode out a storm with my two sisters on a Lake Michigan beach. From our chairs secured in the sand, we watched as blue skies and billowing clouds succumbed to a wall of darkness on the horizon. As the wind picked up, the wall rolled swiftly toward us.

Others on the beach noticed it, too, and began packing up their belongings and scrambling for their vehicles.

We did the same. But unlike the other beachgoers, we remained in the parking lot while the rain pounded the windshield and the wind shook the vehicle.

And unlike the other beachgoers who’d already departed, we waited it out. Because storms pass. As this one did.

The three of us gathered our chairs and towels and bags and returned to the dark, matted sand and crisp breeze. The beach cleansed and renewed.

With the arrival of Labor Day marking the unofficial end to summer, reflective thoughts are difficult to dismiss. Especially those of summer moments spent on a beach, any beach.

And if I’m being honest, we’ve probably experienced inclement weather with each trip to the beach. We don’t necessarily forget those moments, but we choose to shift our focus to the positive.

The pink and orange sunrises, unparalleled in beauty. The spotting of dolphins diving near the shore. Or the discovery of fresh tracks left by a mother sea turtle who has just buried her eggs in the sand and returned to the water. A distinctive-looking shell washing up with the waves.

Clouds pass. Storms pass. The sun always shines again.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

