Quotes and quips to share with your friends

September 5, 2020
Robert Roe

When it comes to home spun wisdom, Mark Twain, Ambrose Bierce and Jane Austen often come to mind. It is safe to say that I will never be in that pantheon of satirists. But, as author Mary Pettibone Poole once said, “The next best thing to being clever is being able to quote someone who is.”

Armed with that knowledge, I looked for some quotes across the Web, and present these bromides to you as the next best thing. Apologies in advance, but the following quips were posted anonymously.

“Duct tape can’t fix stupid, but it muffles the sound…A train station is where the train stops. A bus station is where the bus stops. On my desk, I have a work station…

“Give a man a match, and he’ll be warm for a minute, but set him on fire, and he’ll be warm for the rest of his life…I once prayed to God for a bike, but quickly found out he didn’t work that way. So, I stole a bike and prayed for His forgiveness.

“If pro is opposite of con, then what is the opposite of progress…Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument…If you like me, raise your hand. If not, raise your standard.

“P13453 d0nt r34d th15 1f y0u 4r3 4 r0b0t c4u53 1t c4n 5tr41n y0u4 3y35.

“Once you learn how to be happy, you won’t tolerate being around people who make you feel anything less…The early bird may get the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese…

People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.

“Every family has one weird relative. If you don’t know who it is, then it’s probably you…Always remember that you’re unique. Just like everyone else…My stomach is flat. The “L” is just silent.

“Hypochondria is the only disease I haven’t got…We give fast service no matter how long it takes…There are no bad pictures. That’s just how your face looks sometimes.

“Tell a man there are 300 billion stars in the universe and he’ll believe you. Tell him a bench has wet paint on it and he’ll have to touch it to be sure.

“Answering machine message: ’You’re growing tired. Your eyelids are getting heavy. You feel very sleepy now. You are gradually losing your willpower and your ability to resist suggestions. When you hear the tone, you will feel helplessly compelled to leave your name, number, and a message.’

“Police station toilet stolen. Cops have nothing to go on…Beauty lies in the eye of the beer holder…If at first you don’t succeed, destroy all evidence that you tried…Alcohol and Calculus don’t mix…Never drink and derive.

“Sometimes I wake up grumpy; other times I let her sleep…Time is the best teacher; unfortunately, it kills all its students…For every action, there is an equal and opposite Government program.”

You see? Wisdom does not have to be Shakespearean or spoken with a stentorian voice to be profound, humorous, or thought provoking. Poet Oscar Wilde once said, “Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else’s opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.”

