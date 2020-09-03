Conlee to headline Hoedown in the Holler

September 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0

Hoedown in the Holler will held Sept. 25 and 26 at Mandolin Farm.

The event’s organizers have donated over $15,000 to local individuals and organizations since its inception. A charity ATV ride has raised $3,900 for people in the community with medical needs; $3,000 in scholarships have been given to Fleming County High School students; and, over $67,000 has been paid to local area event staff and nearly $9,000 donated to other groups including FFA, FFA Alumni, Ewing Fire Department, Tilton Fire Department, FCHS Football, FCHS Girls Volleyball, FCHS Band, Youth Cheer, A Better Community, and local food banks.

Organizers decided to go forward with the event despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt this community event, which employs over 40 local residents each year, needed to go forward in a safe way for people to enjoy,” stated Kimber Goodwin Hoedown producer. “The event is held on a 60-acre property and we have put in all safety measures required by current state mandates.”

The 2020 renewal will feature four bands including “Rose Colored Glasses,” “Friday Night Blues,” and “Common Man” headliner John Conlee.

Friday, Sept. 25 – $30 in advance ($35 after Sept. 12)

6:30 p.m. — Coal Cave Hollow Boys, Set 1

8 p.m. — Coal Cave Hollow Boys, Set 2

9:30 p.m. — John Conlee

Saturday, Sept. 26 – $20 in advance ($25 after Sept. 12)

10:30 a.m.— Poker Run

Noon — ATV Benefit Ride for Randy Vic

1 p.m. — Bingo

5:30 p.m. — Coal Cave Hollow Boys

6- 11 p.m. — Special Appearance by Donnand Teresa from “Moonshiners”

7:15 p.m. — Spencer Creek

9:30 p.m. — Dustin Collins

Tickets can be purchased at:

Flemingsburg — Fleming County Farm Supply

Cynthiana — Hinton Mills

May’s Lick — Hinton Mills

Jabetown — Hinton Mills

Plummers Landing — Hinton Mills

Online — www.eventbrite.com

Camping for the weekend is available for $80. All campsites include water and 30amp electric hookups. Reservations for campsites are currently being accepted. Call 443-838-8841 for reservations and information.

For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.hoedownintheholler.com or become a fan on Facebook at Hoedown in the Holler.

Hoedown in the Holler is owned and organized by Blonde Marketing.

Trending Recipes