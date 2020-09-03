Conlee to headline Hoedown in the Holler

September 02, 2020
For the first time since 1945, the Kentucky Derby will be taking place outside of the regular May schedule. Not just Kentuc ky, but states and countries throughout the world pause for the most important two minutes in sports every May. The previous rescheduling was due to World War II, and the 2020 Derby is now rescheduled due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. The 146th Kentucky Derby, regularly the first Saturday in May, will now be the first Saturday of September, or rather this Saturday.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, last year’s attendance was 150,729. The Kentucky Oaks record crowd of 124,589 was set in 2016, and last year’s Oaks attendance was 105,719. All three Triple Crown races were rescheduled this year because of the pandemic. On June 20, Tiz the Law won the Belmont, two weeks after its originally scheduled date. The Preakness was postponed from May 16 to Oct. 3, making it the last leg of this year’s Triple Crown schedule.
Throughout this spring, summer, and now fall, we have all experienced canceled and rescheduled major life events, celebrations, funerals, births, the Olympics, March Madness, and yes the Kentucky Derby.
This Saturday will certainly be one for the books. Perhaps the only end of summer Derby we will ever experience in our lifetime. A lot of traditions will be upheld, but I see this Derby also as an opportunity to celebrate with food more than ever. The season, produce, weather, and mood may change but the season is still Derby.
Bourbon-based foods and cocktails are near synonymous with the Derby itself. It’s hard to meet a spectator enjoying the quickest and most watched sports event in the world without mint julips in hand. But it doesn’t take the Derby to make anyone in Kentucky crave a good Bourbon cocktail. The drink is older than the derby.
So dust off those derby glasses, crack some ice, grab a few sprigs of mint and let’s get to it! The way the gardens have grown this summer, you may even have some fresh mint growing like weeds in your backyard!
Today’s article includes not only a classic recipe of this historic drink, but my favorite variation on the hot brown, hot brown soup! It’s ideal when you aren’t quite ready for a food coma but want something filling. It’s supposed to be in the fifties on Saturday night but who knows. Either way this soup is delicious. I’ve also included an easy Bourbon peach and country ham appetizer that is perfect for savory or sweet eaters.
It doesn’t matter if you are eating at home alone, video chatting with friends or family, or just craving something festive to share with a loved one, there’s commonwealth for us all in today’s recipes.
Good luck and enjoy!
Hot Brown Soup
The classic late-night snack and Kentucky signature dish, The Hot Brown, was invented in 1926 in Louisville at The Brown Hotel. It’s still served today for a very good reason, it is simply fantastic. If you’ve never had a true hot brown, today’s dish is a perfect place to start. Putting a fun twist on tradition, this is one of my favorite unique tastes of the Bluegrass.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees/Serves 6
1 stick of butter
1 sweet onion, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
5 tbsp all-purpose flour
1 quart chicken broth (I prefer low sodium.)
1 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cup shredded white cheese (American or something comparable.)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup diced ham (Spiral, country, or deli will work.)
1 cup diced leftover turkey
6 slices of a baguette, toasted with butter
6-8 slices thick bacon, baked or fried, and crumbled
1/2 pint of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
4 tablespoons fresh parsley
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Over medium-high heat, in a large pot, melt butter. Add garlic, onion and saute until onion is translucent and soft. Stir every few minutes. Will probably take about five minutes. Add celery salt and pepper to taste, and saute for about two more minutes, continuing to stir occasionally. Add flour and stir, mixing as thoroughly as you can throughout the butter mix. Don’t allow the mix to burn. Should take about one minute.
Add broth and heavy whipping cream. Turn heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low, stir in cheese gradually until melted, saving some of the cheese to be used as a garnish. Add meat to the pot and cook for another five minutes.
Remove pot from heat. In a separate bowl, mix salt and pepper, parsley, bacon, and tomatoes. Best served immediately but may also be kept warm in a crockpot and served later. Regardless of serving one or six guests, pour soup into a bowl and top with baguette, cheddar, and tomato-bacon mix.
Classic Mint Julep
The drink is older than the Derby. In the 18th century, the Mint Julep was an American Southern cocktail that denoted the provider as a person of means. This mostly comes down to the fact it’s made with ice. Ice was certainly a treasure in that time, and a status symbol to say the least. Juleps are also a drink that was once traditionally served in a silver cup, and silver cups were not exactly common among the working class. Varieties of mint grew wild and sprung to life, ready for picking, most especially in the spring.
While in residence, U.S. Senator Henry Clay of Kentucky introduced the drink to Washington D.C. at the Round Robin Bar of the Willard Hotel. The term “julep” is meant to define a sweet drink, sometimes a medicinal one. Thankfully, this classic Derby drink is available to all of us anytime of year.
6 mint sprigs (leaves only)
2 sugar cubes or 1/2 ounce simple syrup or 1 tbsp sugar
2 1/2 ounces bourbon
Place the mint leaves; leave one out for garnish and sugar or simple syrup into a glass. Use a pre-chilled, dry 12- or 14-ounce glass; tall and slim (better yet, a traditional silver beaker). Muddle thoroughly to dissolve the sugar and release the oil and aroma of the mint. Add bourbon. Fill with ice and stir until the glass becomes frosty. Garnish with a mint sprig. Serve and enjoy!
Tips:
-The glass will not frost if in the wind, if wet, with undried ice, or if excessively handled. You can sometimes speed the frost by swirling the glass or by placing it in the coldest part of the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
-Use only the freshest mint and, of that, the smallest, most tender leaves.
-If you use a straw, keep it short so you can get your nose in among the mint.
-Crack the ice, making sure to drain off any excess water before putting it in the glass.
-Don’t handle the glass with bare hands, as the touch of a hand kills the frost. Likewise, each julep should be served with a napkin or small linen doily.
Bourbon Peach and Balsamic Toast points with Country Ham
This sweet and savory appetizer appeals to everyone. The blue cheese may also subbed out for goat cheese if you have a picky eater at your party.
Serves 5
3 Peaches
½ pound country ham
1 baguette
3 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup brown sugar
½ cup blue cheese crumbles
Diced rosemary or mint leaves for garnish
a)Slice baguette into ½ inch slices. Lay onto the open face. Sprinkle with olive oil and toast for 5 minutes at 400 degrees. Allow the pan to cool and place small pieces of ham on each toast point.
b)Wash and slice peaches removing seed. In a skillet, heat remaining oil on medium heat. Add peach slices and balsamic. Stir skillet continuously to keep peaches from burning. Add brown sugar and bourbon. After sugar has dissolved and peaches are as crispy as you prefer, remove from heat.
c)Dollop a peach slice on each country ham toast point. Sprinkle blue cheese across peaches and ham. Garnish with diced rosemary or sprigs of mint.
The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).