August 26, 2020
Up until a week ago I thought I understood basic barbecue talk. With my tail between my legs and my boot in my mouth, I have quickly realized that the terminology of this beloved grill and smoked experience is as specifically labeled as it is timed.
My husband and I were given a smoker as a wedding gift last year. We have continued to experiment with this charcoal animal, but we can never seem to get our timing or flavor quite right. It was time to bring in someone who knew a little more than we did about the process. And that wasn’t saying much. Luckily one of our closest friends is a bit of a culinary wizard with this smokey magic and was able to not only pay us a visit, but help light a bit of a fire under our quest.
What wowed me the most wasn’t the patience, or the through detail, or even the beautiful cuts of meat. It was easily the premade rubs, mops, marinades, and dipping sauces. Troy came equipped with all of it. Tools and techniques I had only witnessed on major cooking shows with giant hogs and fire pits. I quite frankly hadn’t even considered taking things to the level we did that afternoon. It didn’t take a lot of products, juggling or even balancing. The key Troy explained was all about the rub.
I covered the counter in products, oils, fresh herbs, vinegars, salts, sugars. You name it, it was there. My cupboards were bare.
That’s when Troy asked us, “Are we trying to make a marinade, or a paste, or a rub, or more mop?”
“What should we be making?”
It occurred to me maybe I had been putting the horse and the cart in the wrong order. Troy then explained the dry rub is what is sprinkled on the surface of meat or veggies before grilling and smoking. He compared it to fairy dust sprinkled on to bring forth the grilling or smoking magic.
Troy then explained rubs could be made weeks ahead because they were dry herb and spice mixtures. If anything wet goes into it it is no longer a rub. This allows the rub to stay in suspension. You can later add garlic or fresh herbs, or whatever you want to it, but then it only keeps for a few days. Rubs can be like a premade flavor explosion to cook with, ready and on hand. The list of dry rubs can be endless. That’s why a rub can be so specifically made to cater to your favorite flavors and tastes.
Today I have included a few of my favorite new rubs. This delicious magic dust will be the missing touch you may not have even known was missing. Give my recipes a whirl, but be sure and check out the rub pantry basics for suggestions using ingredients you may already have onhand to use.
Good luck and enjoy!
Rub Pantry Basics
A rub is only a rub if it is made with dry ingredients.
Coarse Salt- kosher salt/ sea salt
Garlic powder/granulated/salt
Onion powder/granulated/salt
Coarse pepper- black peppercorns/ pink peppercorns
Ground pepper- regular/lemon/seasoned/cayenne/white
Red pepper flakes
Paprika- sweet Hungarian/ smoked
Celery seeds
Celery salt
Dry mustard
Cumin- dry or seeds
Coriander- dry or seeds
Citrus peel- ground or dry
Anise seeds
Dried herbs – rosemary, tarragon, thyme basil
Brown sugar- dark and light
Bird Rib (Fantastic on chicken, duck, and turkey.)
½ cup sea salt or kosher salt
1 tsp dried rosemary
1 tsp fennel seeds
1 tsp anise seeds
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp ground white pepper
1 tsp sweet Hungarian paprika
Combine all ingredients in a small glass jar with an airtight lid. Secure and shake. This rub will keep for several months.
Vibrant Flavor Rub (Good on any meat.)
3 Tbsp firmly packed dark brown sugar
2 Tbsp chili powder
2 Tbsp ground ancho chile
2 Tbsp ground chipotle chile
2 Tbsp lemon pepper seasoning
2 Tbsp sweet Hungarian paprika
2 Tbsp dill weed
2 Tbsp granulated onion
2 Tbsp celery seeds
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and thoroughly mix. Store in a small glass jar with an airtight lid. Secure and shake. This rub will keep for several months.
Hickory Rub (There’s not a piece of pork this rub doesn’t like.)
½ cup smoked Hickory salt (Can be found in grocery stores.)
½ cup garlic powder or granulated garlic
¼ cup onion powder
¼ cup chili powder
3 Tbsp sweet Hungarlian paprika
3 Tbsp firmly packed brown sugar (light or dark)
3 Tbsp dry mustard
1 ½ Tbsp ground ginger
1 ½ Tbsp red pepper flakes.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and thoroughly mix. Store in a small glass jar with an airtight lid. Secure and shake. This rub will keep for several months.
Citrus Pepper Rub (Delicious on veggies and meat. Add fish, chicken, veal or lamb to mix. 30 minute marinade is recommended.)
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp honey
2 crushed garlic cloves
2 tsp grated lime zest
1 tsp grated lemon zest
2 tsp cracked black peppercorns
1 Tbsp olive oil
Place ingredients in a bowl. Mix.
Cajun Pepper (Fantastic meat, veggie or bbq rub. Also good on fried potatoes. Even delicious on popcorn or french-fries.)
2 Tbsp cayenne pepper
2 Tbsp paprika
1 Tbsp dried oregano
1 Tbsp dried thyme
1 Tbsp onion powder
1 Tbsp sea salt or kosher salt
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp cracked black pepper
Place all ingredients into a bowl and mix.
Rosemary Pepper (Sprinkle on salads, veggies especially asparagus, pasta, rice, eggs, toast, French-fries or popcorn.)
1 tsp sea salt or kosher salt flakes
3 tsp cracked mixed peppercorns
1 Tbsp dried rosemary
Place ingredients in a bowl and mix.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com), with a little help from her good friend and smoking mentor Troy Langrell.