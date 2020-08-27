Is news new in the new normal?

I’m doing a small study and would like your help. Between Covid-19, the Murder Hornet and Major League Baseball only playing 60 games this season, I’d like to present some of the year’s more offbeat stories to see if they seem tame by comparison when put up against our New Normal.
Let’s start with an easy one. What do you do when you get caught on top of George Washington’s head? Plead guilty to climbing on top of Mount Rushmore, of course. The Michigan man was fined $1,500 and sent on his way.
Mother Nature sends us the Long-Horn Tick. The Cosmos says, “Hold my beer.” Adding to what is guaranteed to be a fiasco of a national election November 3rd, NASA reports a refrigerator-sized asteroid will slide by Earth the day before. Named 2018VP1 (not as pithy as Artoo Detoo), the cosmic rock has a miniscule 0.41% chance of entering Earth’s atmosphere – although given the state of the year so far, some may see it as a blessed act of the heavens to put us all out of our collective misery.
Not sharing that feeling, however, is a 20-year-old woman from Michigan. Apparently she died but did not have the courtesy of staying so. Hours after being declared dead by paramedics, she was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home.
It seems “Karens” cannot catch a break nowadays. The memes using the name to signify entitlement, obnoxiousness, privilege and being demanding has taken the shine off the once beloved appellation. In the UK, a whopping 62 percent of people have negative views of the name.
Climate change disciples will have to unchain themselves from trees long enough to cede a small news window to the burgeoning culture on Neo-Denialists: Coronavirus Deniers.
This Truth Squad spouts such bromides as “It’s not as bad as ‘they’ make it out to be,” and “It is political more than medical.” As a professed Global Warming Denier, I sympathize with their plight, even though I think they are wrong.
Swiss chocolate raised the [candy] bar last week when the Lindt & Spruengli company said a minor defect developed in the cooling ventilation for a line of roasted “cocoa nibs” in its factory in Olten, located between Zurich and Basel. The snafu resulted in a dusting of cocoa over the Swiss town.
You would, no doubt, mourn the tragedy of cocoa without milk. Leave it to the denizens of the Emerald Isle, who, one day, were justifiably baffled to see a cow walking out of a local lake. True to form, the cow walked past the stunned gawkers on the beach and headed for the nearest pasture, which was apparently greener than the other side.
Cow gas has been a constant target of the Global Warning faction. Apropos of nothing, a Florida woman was arrested after whomping her Dad because of his non-stop flatulence. It hit the fan at around 2 a.m. on a Sunday, when the woman punched Poppa in the kisser several times. The court ordered her to stay away from that particular source of natural gas.
And that’s the news. Face it – did you even raise an eyebrow at these odder-than-usual stories? While we wait for an immunization inoculation for Covid-19, it seems the Coronavirus Pandemic has already inoculated us – from being surprised by much anymore.