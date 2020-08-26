Fortitude. If St. Mary’s Cathedral in Limerick, Ireland, had to be characterized in a single word, fortitude would claim the distinction.

Fortitude in the symbolic meaning behind its presence as Limerick’s oldest building still in use for its original, intended purpose. Fortitude in structure.

Outside, a welcome placard reveals a brief history of the church. White letters on purple background. Founded in 1168, the cathedral dedicated to Our Lady was believed to have been built on the site of a Viking meeting place, later a royal palace. It has endured for nine centuries.

It has seen its share of trials. Wars, battles, sieges. At one time, during one of its country’s periods of uncertainty, the cathedral actually served as a stable.

But the welcome placard also includes general diocesan information and contact information for those currently ministering. It includes a section reserved for the posting of Sunday worship times. Evidence that history has returned the resilient house of prayer to its intended peaceful purpose.

Home to worshipers of the Church of Ireland, the cathedral is also open to visitors for tours and for special events. And it welcomes others who are simply seeking a peaceful setting for prayer or reflection.

Upon entering, visitors get an immediate sense of the structure’s strength. Constructed of stone and featuring a series of supportive arches throughout, the interior is surprisingly bright considering light enters only through beautiful stained-glass windows.

Unique to the church are its misericords. Church literature dates these oak choir stalls back to the late 1400s and early 1500s when priests were required to stand throughout the services. The misericords allowed them to lean back and rest while giving the appearance of standing. Still in impeccable shape, the misericords are adorned with carvings depicting different figures, such as a griffin, antelope, wild boar, swan, dragons and an angel.

There are six chapels throughout St. Mary’s. The Chapel of the Virgin Mary features a three-ton altar carved from a single 13-foot piece of limestone. In 1651, during the time period when the interior served as a stable for horses, the altar was removed. It was eventually recovered and restored to the cathedral in the 1960s.

Like the cathedral, use of its accompanying graveyard, which is still active, spans nine centuries.

In a time when we may find ourselves looking for reassurances, St. Mary’s Cathedral stands as a tangible embodiment of fortitude. In the celebration of the cathedral’s 850th year in 2018, the Dean of Limerick, the Very Reverend Niall Sloane, expressed as much.

“As we look back with thanksgiving for 850 years of service and Christian witness, we are reminded that this was not without its challenges…we are heartened and encouraged… that we should be in a position to hand the cathedral onto the next generation that it not only fit for purpose of stranger and pilgrim; but ultimately, a beautiful and awe-inspiring place for the worship of God,” Sloane remarked.

