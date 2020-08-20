(EDITOR’S NOTE: Robert Roe is on vacation this week and, in his absence, we are pubishing an encore presentation of a prior column.)

It seems like every Tom, Dick and Harry has an opinion or a cause they are trying to champion. But who were the original Tom, Dick and Harry?

It’s not so much a matter of who, but an issue of what were the trio. And the answer lies with prisoners of war at Stalag Luft III in World War II Germany. The soldiers engineered a trio of tunnels designed to let 250 POWs escape at once. The names of the tunnels? Tom, Dick and Harry. Tom was discovered by the Nazis. Digging was completed on another tunnel, allowing 76 men to escape. Sadly, all but three men were recaptured. But the bold move by the brave soldiers proved to be a major morale boost for the prisoners of war.

What in the Sam Hill is the origin of the phrase “how in the Sam Hill?” It’s pure USA. The American colloquialism is an oath for the devil or hell. Sam comes from “salmon,” an oath, and “hill” stands in for hell. Etymologist Michael Quinion dates the expression back to the late 1830s.

It’s enough to make you cry “Great Scott!” Which used to be the thing to exclaim in surprise in the 19th century. Scholars say the phrase was associated with author Sir Walter Scott and US general Winfield Scott.

However, “Great Scott” should not be confused with “Great Caesar’s Ghost,” a phrase popular with Perry White, Clark Kent’s publisher at the Daily Planet. That can be traced back to Shakespeare’s play “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar.”

There are several versions of the phrase “rob Peter to pay Paul,” though the meaning remains the same. Basically, it means wiping out one debt by acquiring another.

Another old exclamation, and one that you seldom hear nowadays, is “Jumping Jehoshaphat.” The oath is commonly thought of as a euphemism for Jehovah, traced back to the mid-nineteenth century.

Another type of Tom is the creepy Peeping Tom. The fanciful origin story revolves around the most famous streaker in history, Lady Godiva. According to lore, Godiva was an eleventh century noblewoman who championed the lowering of taxes levied against the local villagers by her husband Leofric III, the Earl of Mercia. Leofric agreed, upon one condition: he would lower taxes if his wife would ride naked through the market square.

What did Godiva do? Told hubby, “Hold my beer,” and rode through the square…after she had sent advance notice to the townspeople, asking them to avert their gaze. The townspeople complied – with the exception of a tailor named Tom, who peeked as she rode by. According to lore, Tom was immediately struck blind, while simultaneously becoming the go-to scoundrel of creepy peeping.

Did you know there was a real Honest Charley? Charles Edward Card Jr. was big in the high performance automotive parts industry. He was known throughout the racing community by the trade name Honest Charley. Cain was inducted into the Specialty Equipment Market Association Hall of Fame in 1970.

There you have it. Tom, Pete, Caesar, Harry, Sam and Jehoshaphat, with Lady Godiva tossed in for good measure. There are plenty of other metaphorical fish in the sea, which I’ll save for another time. Until then, Bob’s your Uncle.