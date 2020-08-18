Babaganoush sounds so foreign and exotic, and it is, but it’s key ingredient can also be found in gardens and farmers markets across the River Valley.

A favorite item to surprise guests with, I am always pleased when folks are astonished to find out they are eating and enjoying eggplant so much. It may seem complex, but the eggplant is really a simple and humble fruit.

Used widely all over the world, the eggplant, also known as the aubergine, brinjal, guinea squash, or garden egg, grows in a variety of shades and shapes. Some dark shades of purple, others white or violet. Many are large and robust, while others are small and egg-like. In many cultures you will see the eggplant on tables for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

A favorite dish of mine, babaganoush is an easy dip that can be served as creamy, garlic-loved, or tart as you would like. It is wonderful to eat with chips, pita, olives, cucumbers, or smeared on a slice of bread. Garnish with a teaspoon of olive oil and fresh herb leaves.

Give it a try. Especially with the grilling season going on! I love slathering the sliced eggplant in olive oil and a little garlic and throwing it on the grill. The yummy charred flavor adds a delicious umph to the dip. If you don’t like the char, the eggplant easily scoops out of the peel.

My first experience making baba ganoush came after receiving two large boxes of five species of eggplant as a gift. The eggplant has a wonderful shelf life, but that was a quantity I wanted to make sure I used before it went bad. I knew the first step in utilizing the fruit would be to slice it and cook it. After that first tray came out of the oven, there was no turning back. There is something irresistible about nibble off the top of the eggplant that is hot and freshly cooked and charred. Next I pureed the eggplant and used it for a variety of dishes. But my favorite, and easily the biggest crowd pleaser was babaganoush. It appeals to everyone, vegan, gluten free, vegetarian, and meat lovers. It’s hearty and light.

It won’t take long to realize the simplicity of this delicious, no fuss dishes, using only a few ingredients. Low-cost and low-stress cooking is something any chef won’t fight when the results are this delicious.

Hints for Eggplant Success

– Prepare the eggplant by cutting off the top and blossom ends.

– Note male and female eggplant differences. Male are more bitter, as they have many more seeds. The stem-end of the males extrudes. Female eggplants, on the other-hand, go inward more, have fewer seeds and are less bitter.

– White eggplants, oriental eggplants, are the mildest and sweetest. This is because the darker the covering, the more bite. The darker are usually best when peeling off in strips. Don’t peel the skin completely off as you will want texture and taste in your dish.

– Look for firm and heavy with a rich dark color free of bruising, cuts, and scars. Wrinkled or loose eggplants are most likely bitter. The richer, brighter the green stem/cap, the fresher and less tart.

– Use eggplant within 3-4 days of purchasing.

– Keep refrigerated.

-A fter slicing the eggplant, sprinkle it with salt on one side for about 15 minutes. You will notice a deep sweat is evoked from the plant. Flip eggplant, sprinkle with salt, let set for fifteen more minutes

Good luck and enjoy!

Baba Ghanoush

Serves 4

two medium to large eggplant

3 chopped garlic cloves

Juice of one lemon

8-10 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste; can be found in major groceries in international section)

3 plus Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons kosher salt

Slice eggplant into long strips. Smother each strip with olive oil. The goal is to char or blacken the eggplant slightly before mixing additional ingredients. This can be achieved by placing directly over the flame of a gas stove, placing on coals, baking until almost burned, or throwing on the grill.

Once the effect has been reached, allow the eggplant to cool for thirty minutes. A lot of recipes will tell you to peel the skin off the eggplant flesh, but personally I love leaving it on. I enjoy the crispy bits of the skin as well as the small peaks of color within the beautiful dip.

Place eggplant into a food processor and puree. Add garlic and tahini until smooth. Mix lemon and salt to taste. If the mixture is too thick, add a tablespoon or two of water or olive oil.

Spoon into bowl, garnish, and serve at room temperature. If you actually have any left, it will stay good in the fridge for several days.

The photo and recipes used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from her favorite eggplant farmers Robert and Kim Klouman with K&R Garden Fresh Produce.